Asia Pulp & Paper (APP) and Foopak Bio Natura Aim to Accelerate Plastic Waste Elimination at Plastic Waste Free World Europe 2023

Asia Pulp & Paper (APP) and its flagship innovation brand, Foopak Bio Natura, recently participated in the Plastic Waste Free World Europe conference, with an aim to aid in the elimination of plastic waste worldwide by providing a sustainable alternative to traditional plastic packaging options.

Image Credit: Asia Pulp & Paper

The conference and exhibition is the largest international event dedicated to discussing materials innovations, technologies and circular economy solutions to create a plastic waste-free world.

AI & Machine Learning in Industry eBook Compilation of the top interviews, articles, and news in the last year. Download a free copy

As exhibitors, APP and Foopak Bio Natura showcased packaging options from Foopak Bio Natura and shared more about the sustainable characteristics of Foopak Bio Natura. Carefully crafted using high-quality ingredients, the Foopak Bio Natura line is developed to be recyclable and biodegradable, as well as designed to minimise the environmental impact of food packaging while maintaining food safety and quality.

According to the United Nations Environment Programme’s (UNEP) Law and Environment Assistance Platform (UNEP-LEAP), approximately 19-23 million tonnes of plastic waste pollutes our environment every year.

Commenting on the crucial need for environmentally friendly products, Kin Keung Christopher Wong, the Senior Vice President and Global Business Unit Head of Industrial White at APP, said, “At Foopak, we firmly believe in doing more than just providing packaging products. Our mission is to ultimately make a positive impact on the industry and on our environment. Our eco-friendly paperboard food packaging solutions are a testament to our dedication to significantly reducing environmental impact.”

“Since Foopak packaging is made entirely of fiber, it is a much more eco-friendly alternative which can replace single-use and traditional plastic packaging. Through this, we can provide a sustainable alternative that does not compromise on quality or the health of the planet. When customers choose Foopak, they are not only selecting quality products but also making a conscious choice for a safer and better planet,” added Wong.

On the second day of the event, APP was also able to present how businesses can measure their impact in the Consumer Goods & Retail Packaging conference stream by sharing how it is working towards providing paper-based, environmentally friendly innovative products across continents and industries. Through the sustainable innovation that is Foopak Bio Natura, APP remains steadfast in its commitment to achieving the environmental goals laid out in the Sustainability Roadmap: Vision 2030 strategy.

The two-day event attracted over 500 delegates and more than 4,000 attendees with 130 international speakers gathering to speak on three focused conference streams – Consumer Goods & Retail Packaging, Reducing Manufacturing Emissions, as well as Sustainable Materials and Chemicals.

Source: https://asiapulppaper.com/