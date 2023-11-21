Saliva Substitute Technology Aids People Suffering From Dry Mouth

According to lab studies, a breakthrough aqueous lubricant technology intended to treat people with dry mouths is up to five times more effective than currently available commercial products.

A graphical representation of the structire of the lubricants. The dairy version is on the left – the vegan version on the right. It shows the proteins – seen as a drak blue and dark green mesh-like structures of the hydrated microgel, partially coated by a hydrogel made by a polysaccharide. Image Credit: Dr Anna Tanczos, www.SciCommsStudios.co.uk.

The saliva substitute, created by researchers at the University of Leeds, is said to function similarly to genuine saliva in that it lubricates the mouth and hydrates the mouth during food chewing.

The substance, which is also called a microgel, has molecules that, when viewed under a strong microscope, resemble a lattice-like network or sponge that adheres to the oral cavity’s surface. A hydrogel made of polysaccharides envelops the microgel, retaining water within. This dual purpose will prolong the feeling of hydration in the mouth.

Our laboratory benchmarking reveals that this substance will have a longer-lasting effect. The problem with many of the existing commercial products is they are only effective for short periods because they do not bind to the surface of the mouth, with people having to frequently reapply the substance, sometimes while they are talking or as they eat. That affects people’s quality of life. Anwesha Sarkar, Chair in Colloids and Surfaces, University of Leeds

Pittcon 2023 - Insights and Innovations eBook Check out the tracks and highlights from Pittcon 2023. AZoM has curated a compilation of interviews with key opinion leaders from the show. Download a free copy

The journal Scientific Reports contains the findings from the laboratory evaluation titled “Benchmarking of a microgel-reinforced hydrogel-based aqueous lubricant against commercial saliva substitutes.”

Adsorption is the procedure responsible for the newly produced substance’s superior performance over current products. The ability of a molecule to attach itself to a surface—in this example, the inside surface of the mouth—is known as adsorption.

Benchmark Results

The innovative microgel is available in two versions: a dairy-based variant and a vegan one that uses potato protein.

The novel material was compared to eight commercially accessible saliva substitutes, such as Biotene, Oralieve, Saliveze, and Glandosane, a product under Boots’ own brand. Without using human subjects, all benchmarking was conducted in a lab setting on a surface that resembled an artificial tongue.

The research showed that the amount of lubricant lost from the synthetic tongue surface, or desorption, was lower in the Leeds product. Adsorption is the reverse of desorption.

Between 23% and 58% of the lubricant was lost while using commercially available products. The figure was just 7% with the saliva substitute created at Leeds. The dairy version outperformed the vegan variant marginally.

The test results provide a robust proof of concept that our material is likely to be more effective under real-world conditions and could offer relief up to five times longer than the existing products that are available. The results of the benchmarking show favorable results in three key areas. Our microgel provides high moisturization, it binds strongly with the surfaces of the mouth and is an effective lubricant, making it more comfortable for people to eat and talk. Dr. Olivia Pabois, Study First Author and Research Fellow, University of Leeds

The ingredients utilized to make the saliva substitute - dairy and plant proteins and carbs-are non-toxic to humans and have no caloric value.

Even though the new substance has only been tested in laboratories, the scientific team is certain that human trials will yield outcomes that are similar to their findings.

The goal of the study’s authors is to enhance the lives of those who suffer from crippling dry mouth disorders by bringing lubricant technology into items that can be purchased commercially.

Xerostomia–Healthcare Burden

Xerostomia, the medical term for dry mouth, is a widespread ailment that affects approximately 10% of the population. It is more common in older adults, those who have had cancer treatment, and those who have to take multiple medications.

In extreme situations, dry mouth causes difficulty swallowing, malnourishment, and dental issues, all of which put further strain on healthcare systems.

Scientific Reports published the study. Olivia Pabois, Ben Kew, Lisa Doherty, Anwesha Sarkar, Alejandro Avila-Sierra, Marco Ramaioli, Mingduo Mu, Yasmin Message, Kwan-Mo You, Evangelos Liamas, and Ben Kew are the study authors.

Journal Reference:

Pabois, O., et al. (2023) Benchmarking of a microgel-reinforced hydrogel-based aqueous lubricant against commercial saliva substitutes. Scientific Reports. doi:10.1038/s41598-023-46108-w.

Source: https://www.leeds.ac.uk/