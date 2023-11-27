Konecranes Secures 16-Crane Order to Support Environmentally Sustainable Scrap Metal Recycling Rebar Mill in Arkansas

Konecranes will provide 16 cranes to Hybar, an environmentally sustainable scrap metal recycling and steel production company in the United States. These cranes, including ladle, charge, rolling mill, and shipping bay cranes, will be instrumental in supporting Hybar's steel rebar production. The order was won in September 2023, with deliveries scheduled in 2024 and early 2025.

A Konecranes ladle crane in action. Image Credit: Konecranes

Hybar’s first mill is currently being built to produce a full complement of high-yielding rebar for large industrial projects. Once operational, Hybar expects its greenhouse gas emissions to be the lowest among all North American steel producers, and likely the lowest in the world’s steel making community. Furthermore, it will be directly connected to an adjacent solar panel field to tap renewable energy. For this transformative initiative, Konecranes will deliver a diverse array of heavy-duty cranes that are engineered to withstand challenging conditions including high temperatures and dust.

The cranes offer unique features and technology tailored to Hybar's specific needs. For example, two Shipping Cranes are equipped with specialized magnets for the efficient handling of spooled rebar coils and long flat bundles, and two ladle/charge cranes come equipped with operator cabins designed for optimal visibility, ensuring safe and precise handling of molten metal.

“The team at Konecranes understands the complexities of moving steel,” said Ari levy, Hybar’s Chief Financial Officer. “They also share our dedication to operational efficiency, environmental stewardship and, above all else, safety.”

"Hybar’s commitment to reducing carbon emissions aligns very well with our sustainability approach, which makes this order for high-quality steel mill cranes that support Hybar's financial and environmental initiatives a perfect fit for both companies,” said Juergen Gieske, VP of Process Cranes Sales, AME, Konecranes.

The order encompasses a comprehensive array of cranes and jibs, tailored to meet the diverse material handling needs of the new steel rebar manufacturing facility. It includes:

Ladle/Charge Cranes: 240-ton capacity for furnace bottom maintenance and 120-ton capacity for handling Molten Metal (80/10-ton capacity) to ensure smooth production processes.

240-ton capacity for furnace bottom maintenance and 120-ton capacity for handling Molten Metal (80/10-ton capacity) to ensure smooth production processes. Shipping Cranes: 32-ton capacity each, equipped with magnets for efficient handling of coils and long bundles of rebar, streamlining shipping operations.

32-ton capacity each, equipped with magnets for efficient handling of coils and long bundles of rebar, streamlining shipping operations. Rolling Mill Crane (30/10 tons & 20/10t): Dedicated to the rolling mill, supporting the maintenance of the mill equipment.

Dedicated to the rolling mill, supporting the maintenance of the mill equipment. Ladle/Tundish Repair Crane (60/15/5 tons): Essential for maintaining and repairing crucial components within the mill, ensuring uninterrupted production.

Essential for maintaining and repairing crucial components within the mill, ensuring uninterrupted production. Roll Shop Maintenance Cranes: These 10-ton and 25-ton cranes play a vital role in the upkeep and maintenance of the rolling mill.

These 10-ton and 25-ton cranes play a vital role in the upkeep and maintenance of the rolling mill. Maintenance Jib Cranes: A set of seven 5-ton and three 3.2-ton jib cranes in various configurations, including wall-traveling, base-mounted, and column-mounted, serve maintenance activities within the mill, ensuring its operational efficiency.

Source: https://www.konecranes.com/en-in