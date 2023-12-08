Posted in | News | 3D Printing

3D Material Printing with Ultrasound Technology

Dec 8 2023Reviewed by Megan Craig, M.Sc.

A novel method of three-dimensional (3D) printing employs ultrasound waves to produce things using acoustically cured inks. The method enables volumetric 3D printing even in opaque media or at great penetration depths, possibly even within the body. 3D printing technologies are set to change industrial processes for a wide variety of applications.

Image Credit: Pixel B/Shutterstock.com

Volumetric printing, a new 3D printing process, can build items quicker and with higher surface quality than layer-by-layer printing methods. The majority of contemporary volumetric printing processes rely on light to initiate photopolymerization in optically transparent inks.

However, light scattering by the inks, the presence of functional additives within the inks, and light-blocking by previously cured areas of the build limit the material options and build sizes that can be used, especially in configurations that need deep light penetration. Ultrasound waves can penetrate far deeper into materials than light waves and, in theory, can be used to start polymerization.

Xiao Kuang and colleagues offer deep-penetrating acoustic volumetric printing (DAVP), a novel technique for volumetric printing that employs concentrated ultrasonic waves and “sono-ink.”

The authors’ sono-ink solves some of the major problems associated with acoustic volumetric printing by forming a viscous gel that inhibits streaming flow and concurrently starts a heat-triggered polymerization utilizing an adaptive acoustic absorber that is thermally sensitive.

In testing, the scientists were able to print structures at a millimeter scale and several centimeters deep in an opaque medium rapidly using DVAP, a variety of nanocomposite materials. Kuang et al. used DAVP in minimally invasive medicine and high-speed, high-resolution tissue production as a proof of concept.

The authors show how to fabricate artificial bone and close the left atrial appendage in situ using tests conducted on ex vivo tissues that have been injected with sono-ink. Yuxing Yao and Mikhail Shapiro address the DAVP technique, its drawbacks, and its possible applications—including minimally invasive medical procedures—in a related Perspective.

Study authors Yao and Shapiro added, “It is conceivable that the running shoes of the future could be printed with the same acoustic method that repairs bones.

Journal Reference:

Kuang, X, et. al. (2023) Self-enhancing sono-inks enable deep-penetration acoustic volumetric printing. Science. doi:10.1126/science.adi1563

Source: https://www.aaas.org/

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit

Sponsored Content

Editorial Highlights

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The global semiconductor market has entered an exciting period. Demand for chip technology is both driving the industry as well as hindering it, with current chip shortages predicted to last for some time. Current trends will likely shape the future of the industry, which is set to continue to show

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

The primary distinction between graphene-based batteries and solid-state batteries lies in the composition of either electrode. Although the cathode is commonly changed, carbon allotropes can also be employed in fabricating anodes.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »