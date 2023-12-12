Posted in | News | Materials Analysis | 3D Printing

Mentice Enters Agreement to Acquire All Substantial Assets from Biomodex, a Leading Provider of 3D-Printed Vessels and Flow Systems

Dec 12 2023Reviewed by Megan Craig, M.Sc.

Mentice AB, a world leader in simulation solutions for image guided interventional therapies, announced today that it has entered into an agreement to acquire all substantial assets from Paris-based company Biomodex for a purchase price of 200,000 EUR, following a decision by their board to dissolve operations. The global Biomodex business reached a total turnover of 2.2 million EUR in 2022.

The Acquisition

Biomodex specializes in biorealistic 3D printing and flow systems for interventional procedures, with a platform geared towards clinical use and patient-specific simulation. As part of the acquisition, Mentice will also retain key employees of Biomodex.

“Biomodex is truly a quality product company, with experienced staff and a large and highly engaged customer base which is a testament to the value they bring to the market”, said Edward Fält, Chief Strategy Officer of Mentice. “Since its inception in 2015, Biomodex has invested over 12 million EUR in IP and R&D, leading to the development of several innovative products and technology advances which will be very synergistic to Mentice’s current portfolio. Thanks to a series of circumstances, we were able to acquire these assets under favorable terms and are now looking forward to taking the business to the next level under the umbrella of the global Mentice organization.”

The acquisition will further consolidate Mentice’s position as the leading provider of virtual, physical and decision-support simulation solutions for image-guided interventional therapies. The acquired assets will add new solutions for neurovascular and structural heart simulation as well as a rapid turn-around production process for direct printing of patient-specific anatomies.

Over the course of 2024, Mentice aims to focus on integrating the Biomodex staff, product lines and production into its existing business areas.

As an immediate step, Mentice will be reaching out to all Biomodex customers with more information on the combined offering and how to request product and sales support.

