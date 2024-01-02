A Sustainable and Novel Chemical Synthesis Method with Titanium Dioxide

A new method for synthesizing thiochromenopyrroledione derivatives in blue light is proposed by Hitomi Yutaka, a professor, and Pijush Kanti Roy, a Ph.D. candidate, from the Department of Applied Chemistry, Graduate School of Science and Engineering, along with their research team. The catalyst for this new method is titanium dioxide.

Although sulfur is a common ingredient in many drugs, thiochromenopyrroledione derivatives are not yet recognized as a main structure in pharmaceuticals, highlighting its potential for medical use.

Recently, the researchers showed that a dual carbon–carbon bond formation reaction was produced when 4-substituted thioanisoles and N-substituted maleimides were exposed to blue light while titanium dioxide was used as a photocatalyst.

The study introduces titanium dioxide as a sustainable catalyst for the production of thiochromenopyrroledione derivatives and promotes novel techniques for organic synthesis.

Journal Reference

Roy, P. K., et. al. (2023) Blue Light-Promoted Synthesis of Thiochromenopyrroledione Derivatives via Titanium Dioxide-Catalyzed Dual Carbon–Carbon Bond Formation with Thioanisole and Maleimide Derivatives. Advanced Synthesis and Catalysis. doi:10.1002/adsc.202301021

Source: https://www.doshisha.ac.jp/en/index.html