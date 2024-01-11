analytica and ceramitec 2024 in Parallel—Added Value for Exhibitors and Visitors

From April 9 to 12, 2024, analytica, the world’s leading trade fair for laboratory technology, analysis and biotechnology, and ceramitec, the world’s leading trade fair for the ceramics industry, will be held in parallel at the Munich Exhibition Center. That will create added value for exhibitors and visitors at both events, as the entire value chain from material development to analytical precision will be covered.

In 2024, analytica and ceramitec take place in parallel und thus create added value for exhibitors and visitors. Image Credit: analytica

The ceramics industry will benefit, for instance, from automated laboratory systems, modern analytical tools, and innovative measurement technologies that provide accurate data on material composition in order to control and further optimize the quality of the raw materials used and the end products.

In many laboratories, in turn, technical ceramics are used in devices and components because they can withstand extreme temperatures and high mechanical stress and are resistant to aggressive chemicals. Some ceramic types are also biocompatible, which makes them suitable for certain experiments in biomedical research.

The supporting program for both two trade fairs will also include presentations and discussion panels that are beneficial for both sides. At ceramitec, guided tours will be offered that provide an introduction to the range of products and services for technical ceramics and ceramic components. In the Occupational Safety and Health Forum at analytica, experts will once again show, in part with explosive live demonstrations, how safety can be ensured in daily laboratory work.

Exhibitor and visitor tickets for analytica and ceramitec grant admission to the parallel event.

Source: https://analytica.de/en/