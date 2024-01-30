Another GaN Systems Founder, Girvan Patterson, Joins QPT as an Advisor

The second co-founder of GaN Systems, Girvan Patterson, has joined his fellow co-founder, Geoff Haynes, as an advisor at QPT. Patterson was CEO at GaN Systems Inc (now part of Infineon) for over eight years and has been the founder of three major start-ups and seven IPOs and M&A transactions.

Girvan Patterson. Image Credit: QPT Limited

Rupert Baines, QPT’s CEO, said, “It is a testament to our vision and technology that two founders of GaN Systems have joined QPT. They have an incredible understanding of GaN technology and the market which they will be using to accelerate the growth of the company and the deployment of our award-winning qGaN technology into key companies in the market.”

Girvan Patterson, commented, “Geoff and I are passionate about GaN and are really excited to be working on GaN again as it starts the next exciting phase of its development. GaN in high power, high voltage, hard switching applications has issues of overheating and RF interference preventing it from being driven over 100 kHz. I am so delighted that QPT has solved these problems with its qGaN technology that will open up new markets. Now GaN can be driven at significantly higher speeds, which are around 23 times faster than SiC, and thus deliver unprecedented energy savings by slashing the electricity wastage that currently happens in motor drives. As 45% of the world’s electricity is used by electric motors, which is a major contributor to CO 2 levels, QPT’s mission is to drive the fast, mass adoption of qGaN technology which can cut energy wastage by around 10% and thus have a tangible effect on reducing climate change. QPT’s commitment to this mission was the clincher for me joining the company as it means that I can personally help make a difference.”

Source: https://www.q-p-t.com/