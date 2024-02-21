Metso to Deliver an Innovative Single-Stage SAG Mill Solution to an Aluminum Industry Project in China

Metso has received an order to provide a single-stage semi-autogenous grinding (SAG) solution for a low-carbon aluminum industry project in China. The value of the order, which is not disclosed, is booked in the Minerals segment’s first-quarter 2024 orders received.

Metso’s scope of delivery consists of six SAG mills with 45MW of total installed power and a Mill Reline Machine (MRM). The delivery includes engineering, manufacturing, and advisory services for installation and commissioning. The mills will also be supplied with Metso's high-quality metallic mill lining solution.

"We are proud to have been entrusted with the sizing, design, and supply of the Metso Single Stage SAG mills to a bauxite application in China, leveraging our leadership in the field. The application of single-stage SAG milling to bauxite grinding delivers improvements in capital expenditure, availability, and operational expenditure” says Nick Green, Vice President, Horizontal Mills at Metso.

Source: https://www.metso.com/