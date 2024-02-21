Posted in | News | Energy

Improved Batteries with Broadly Accessible Materials

Feb 21 2024Reviewed by Megan Craig, M.Sc.

Delft scientists are developing batteries that are designed to ship faster, have more stable storage, and are made from widely available materials. In doing so, they offer a more affordable alternative to lithium-ion batteries, which are made of rare materials and have a large CO2 footprint.

Image Credit: Flegere/Shutterstock.com

Related Stories

Marnix Wagemaker and Alexandros Vasileiadis recently published a study in the journal Nature Energy with researchers from the Chinese Academy of Sciences on fast-charging Na-ion batteries and improving the negative electrode. They can be made from organic materials. This decreases the reliance on scarce substances that are not from Europe.

Plus Point: Cathode Also Improved

Furthermore, the other side was also improved by Delft researchers who published it. This study in Nature Sustainability discusses the development of a new positive electrode based on design principles that they published in Science in 2020, 'Rational design of layered oxide materials for sodium-ion batteries.'

Using these design concepts, a material has been created that combines the best of two conceivable structures: high energy density and quick charging. As an extra advantage, the material appears to change structure extremely gradually when charging and discharging, extending its lifespan even more. It also lacks cobalt, which is still used in lithium-ion cathodes.

Next Steps

The third Growth Fund initiative, Sustainable Battery Technology, will take the next step when more information about these battery materials becomes available. In addition to Li-ion battery development, Na-ion research will be handled at the national level. The battery research will be developed, allowing this technology to be used in national and European markets.

Journal References:

Wang, Q., et. al. (2024) Fast-charge high-voltage layered cathodes for sodium-ion batteries. Nature Sustainability. doi:10.1038/s41893-024-01266-1

Zhao, C., et. al. (2024) Rational design of layered oxide materials for sodium-ion batteries. Science. doi:10.1126/science.aay9972

Source: https://www.tudelft.nl/en/

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit

Sponsored Content

Editorial Highlights

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The global semiconductor market has entered an exciting period. Demand for chip technology is both driving the industry as well as hindering it, with current chip shortages predicted to last for some time. Current trends will likely shape the future of the industry, which is set to continue to show

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

The primary distinction between graphene-based batteries and solid-state batteries lies in the composition of either electrode. Although the cathode is commonly changed, carbon allotropes can also be employed in fabricating anodes.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »