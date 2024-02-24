Airbus Atlantic Renews its Presence at JEC World 2024, Showcasing a New Demonstrator

Airbus Atlantic announces its participation at JEC World 2024, the world’s annual main composite trade show from the 5 to 7 March in Paris, France.

Airbus radome concept. Image Credit: Airbus

This year, we will notably showcase an Airbus Radome Concept, a project dedicated to connectivity flight tests. This radome is made of glass and quartz pre-impregnated fibre. It was designed by the Airbus Engineering teams in Toulouse, and then manufactured at the Airbus Atlantic Technocentre in Nantes.

Airbus Atlantic is a global aerospace leader and an expert in design, production and integration of complex composite and hybrid aerostructures.

Thanks to our dedicated and highly skilled teams in Méaulte, Salaunes and Nantes, we have developed and strengthened a true expertise in composites within the company, allowing us to design and manufacture a wide range of thermoset and thermoplastic aircraft structures, parts and aerospace equipment, using cutting-edge composite technologies:

Equipped aircraft sections and work-packages (nose fuselage section and centre wing box for the A350, aft fuselage panels for the A220, equipped wings for ATR);

(nose fuselage section and centre wing box for the A350, aft fuselage panels for the A220, equipped wings for ATR); Large complex parts for all type of aircraft (radomes, air inlets, wing flaps, keel beams, seat shells…) as well as elementary parts (stringers, struts…);

(radomes, air inlets, wing flaps, keel beams, seat shells…) as well as elementary parts (stringers, struts…); Cockpit furnishing (for A320, A400M);

(for A320, A400M); Cabin furnishing : window panels, bins, lavatories, ceiling, partitions… (ATR 42 / 72)

: window panels, bins, lavatories, ceiling, partitions… (ATR 42 / 72) Premium passenger seat shells (for all types of aircraft).

If you are a supplier of innovative composite technologies (materials, tooling, processes, equipment, environmental products, etc) which will help us meet, together, the challenges of a sustainable aerospace industry, come and meet our R&T, Procurement, Business development and Industry teams.

Source: https://www.airbus.com/en/airbus-atlantic