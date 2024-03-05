Posted in | News | Plastics and Polymers | Composites | Building and Construction

AIMPLAS Continues to Expand Its Open Training Programme with a New Online Course on Composite Materials and Building Applications

Mar 5 2024

AIMPLAS,the Plastics Technology Centre, has opened enrolment for its online courses on transformation processes and plastic recycling technologies made available through its platform Plastics Academy.

The training courses’ flexible online method combines interactive multimedia content with follow-up through tutorials with AIMPLAS expert staff members.

There are currently six courses open for enrolment: five existing courses, Extrusion Technologies for Flexible Semi-finished Products, Training on Injection Moulding and Moulds, Compounding: The Art of Mixing, Reinforcing and Incorporating Additives in Plastics, Chemical Recycling of Plastic Materials, and Mechanical Recycling of Plastic Materials plus one new course, Composite Materials and Applications for the Construction Industry.

These courses are targeted at:

  • Company technical staff members interested in increasing their knowledge of extrusion processes (for the extrusion course).
  • Workers with recognized experience in the plastic injection moulding industry who want to grow professionally, such as parts designers, head managers, injection operators, workers with little or no experience in mould making and young vocational training students of standardized metal mould making (for the injection moulding course).
  • Company technical staff members who are eager to expand their knowledge in the field of compounding, plastic reinforcing and additivation in co-rotating twin screw extrusion (for the compounding course).

The new composites course is targeted at architects, technical architects, engineers, site managers and workers in the construction industry who want to learn more about these materials. Enrolled students will acquire the knowledge required to make good use of composite materials in the construction industry and will gain insight on their advantages and disadvantages.

About AIMPLAS

At AIMPLAS, the Plastics Technology Centre, we have a twofold mission: to provide added value to companies so they can create wealth, and to meet societal challenges to improve people’s quality of life and ensure environmental sustainability.

We are a non-profit research association and member of REDIT (Network of Technological Institutes of the Valencia Region) offering enterprises in the plastics industry comprehensive and customized solutions, including research, development and innovation projects, training, competitive and strategic intelligence, and technological services such as analysis, testing and technical assistance.

We also support the 17 SDGs of the UN Global Compact when carrying out our work and corporate social responsibility activities.

Source: https://www.aimplas.net/

