Koch Modular Advances Clean Technology Through Additional Pilot Study with ReGen III

Koch Modular Process Systems (Koch Modular), a market-leading provider of engineered and fabricated modular mass transfer systems for the chemical processing industry, announces the commencement of additional pilot testing to expand ReGen III Corp.'s (ReGen III) Molecular Separation Unit (MSU) capabilities. This development follows previous successful pilot study work by Koch Modular on the MSU, contributing to a recent surge of interest from offtake parties.

About the Partnership

ReGen III is a leading clean technology company commercializing the patented ReGen™ process to upcycle used motor oil ("UMO") into high-value Group III base oils. This effort is further supported by recent milestones, including issuance of its 6th U.S. patent and engagement of ICP Securities Inc. ("ICP") for automated market-making services. Koch Modular, the process designer and modular constructor for ReGen III’s MSU, leverages over 40 years of industry experience specializing in liquid-liquid extraction systems. Dedicated to repurposing materials and minimizing reliance on virgin resources, Koch Modular is committed to contributing its extensive chemical engineering expertise and innovative solutions to ReGen III's mission.

"The ReGen™ technology is game-changing,” stated Brian Loftus, Vice President at Koch Modular. “Our team is proud to be developing technology that will set the stage for recycling re-refined lubricants for years to come."

Pilot Study Overview

The primary objective of the pilot study, which is taking place in Koch Modular’s facility in Houston, Texas, is to generate samples of base oil products requested by major offtake purchasers.

The Significance of III-V Semiconductors in Future Electronics Tom Lawlor, Chief Operating Officer of ReGen III, states, "During the course of 2023, offtake parties from around the globe, including oil and gas Majors, Super-Majors, international traders, and lubricant blenders, have shown serious interest in our suite of sustainable products, resulting in robust demand for samples. In addition, potential new markets have been identified for modified base oils. Koch Modular’s pilot studies on our MSU will not only generate more samples but will also further validate feedstock properties, optimize yields of critical offtake products, and re-confirm the API properties of our base oil products, all of which are critical to our ongoing discussions with offtake parties."