Posted in | News | Materials Analysis

New Chip Design Blends Analog Speed with Digital Accuracy

Mar 12 2024Reviewed by Megan Craig, M.Sc.

Although the majority of computing worldwide remains digital, the data encountered is often captured in analog format through sensors, such as images from cameras, temperature readings, and sound signals. These analog inputs require conversion into digital form to ensure precision and compatibility with digital systems.

microchip integrated on motherboard

Image Credit: Robert Lucian Crusitu/Shutterstock.com

Consider an autonomous vehicle navigating the road, requiring rapid data capture and instantaneous decision-making. In such scenarios, data conversion becomes crucial, necessitating quick, energy-efficient, and precise processes. What if newly engineered analog chips could offer the precision of digital computing while harnessing the energy-saving and high-speed benefits of analog computing?

Related Stories

A memristor is a relatively small component capable of efficiently storing and processing data in a computer chip comprising various circuits. In a previous study conducted by the lab of Professor J. Joshua Yang from USC Viterbi School of Engineering's Electrical and Computer Engineering department, researchers successfully fine-tuned a memristor, achieving unparalleled precision.

Now, Yang's lab at USC Viterbi, in collaboration with the School of Advanced Computing, has developed a novel circuit and architecture to further enhance precision using the same memristors. This advancement holds the potential to significantly expand the applications of such technology beyond traditional low-precision domains, such as neural networks.

Yang further notes that this innovation extends to other memory technologies, including magnetic memories employing the same device as read-heads in magnetic hard disk drives, and phase change memories utilizing the same material found in compact discs (CDs).

According to Yang, it is typically very difficult to quickly and precisely program an analog device to a target value. To do just that, Yang’s lab created an algorithm and corresponding circuit architecture. This invention greatly increases the appeal of analog computing with analog devices for a wide range of applications.

It has, higher efficiency and higher speed with accuracy of the digital systems.

J. Joshua Yang, Professor, Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering, USC Viterbi School of Engineering

According to Yang, this kind of advancement is crucial because, up until now, digital systems have been the only affordable means of training neural networks - which are essential for the development of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML). Beyond AI and ML, the innovation will also open up new applications, like scientific computing for weather forecasting.

The study was published in the journal Science. The authors of the study were Wenhao Song, Ye Zhuo, Peter A. Beerel, Mike Shuo-Wei Chen at USC, along with Qiangfei Xia at the University of Massachusetts, Mark Barnell and Qing Wu at Air Force Research Lab, Information Directorate, Rome, NY, USA. The research was conducted with Miao Hu, Gleen Ge, and other engineers of TetraMem Inc., a startup co-founded by Yang.

The previous paper upon which this research builds, conducted within Professor J. Joshua Yang's lab, was featured in Nature.

Journal Reference:

Song, W., et al. (2024) Programming memristor arrays with arbitrarily high precision for analog computing. Science. doi.org/10.1126/science.adi9405.

Source: https://www.usc.edu/

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit

Sponsored Content

Editorial Highlights

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The global semiconductor market has entered an exciting period. Demand for chip technology is both driving the industry as well as hindering it, with current chip shortages predicted to last for some time. Current trends will likely shape the future of the industry, which is set to continue to show

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

The primary distinction between graphene-based batteries and solid-state batteries lies in the composition of either electrode. Although the cathode is commonly changed, carbon allotropes can also be employed in fabricating anodes.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback