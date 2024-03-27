NY CREATES’ Albany NanoTech Complex Earns TÜV SÜD AMERICA INC. ISO 9001:2015 Recertification

The New York Center for Research, Economic Advancement, Technology, Engineering, and Science (NY CREATES) announced today that its leading-edge semiconductor-focused research and development efforts taking place at its world-class Albany NanoTech Complex have successfully received ISO 9001:2015 recertification from TÜV SÜD AMERICA INC. This recertification provides assurance that NY CREATES’ quality management system consistently provides products and services which meet the stringent requirements of the internationally recognized ISO 9001 standard, which indicates strong top management, excellent customer focus, a process-driven approach, and continuous improvement.

“This ISO 9001:2015 recertification offers continued validation of NY CREATES’ 300 mm wafer processing proficiency,” said Dave Anderson, NY CREATES president. “It is a strong validation of the reliable capabilities of our Albany NanoTech Complex, the expertise of our team, and the value we bring as a partner to our growing list of high-tech industry, academic, and government collaborations. This designation further shows that with the foundational processes we have in place, we are well prepared to support the expansion of innovation and prototyping efforts across the nation, including such initiatives as the National Semiconductor Technology Center and the National Advanced Packaging Manufacturing Program.”

“Receiving the recertification from TÜV SÜD after an in-depth audit is an important endorsement that our world-class 300 mm cleanroom facilities and management adhere to the strictest standards. The test structures development and fabrication program–the scope of our certification–is a template upon which other current and future programs can be structured to meet the demands of our customers and partners,” said Dr. Christopher Borst, NY CREATES Vice President of Technology & Infrastructure. “I congratulate the NY CREATES team members whose diligence ensures NY CREATES’ continued execution to ISO requirements and commitment to internal assessment and improvement, which undoubtedly opens the door to additional opportunities in the future.”

NY CREATES has been certified to the ISO 9001 Standard for six years, with recertification covering the next three. By committing to uphold ISO 9001 standards, NY CREATES demonstrates compliance with all applicable statutory and regulatory

requirements while supporting continual improvement. There are more than two million companies and organizations in over 170 countries certified to ISO 9001.

NY CREATES’ 300 mm silicon wafer fabrication facilities at its Albany NanoTech Complex provide researchers and globally recognized partners, as well as small to medium enterprises and academic institutions, with an industry-compliant, fully integrated research, development, and prototyping line offering access to advanced tool sets. The ISO 9001:2015 quality management system certification shows current and future research partners that NY CREATES delivers consistent, high-quality services related to the fabrication of test structures on 300 mm semiconductor wafers.

This announcement follows recent news by New York State Governor Kathy Hochul that NY CREATES is expanding its Albany NanoTech Complex to house North America’s first and only publicly owned High NA Extreme Ultraviolet Lithography Center as part of a $10 billion partnership with the State of New York and key members of industry, supporting the research and development of the world’s most complex and powerful semiconductors and building a new 50,000 square foot cleanroom facility at the site.

