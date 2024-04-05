Posted in | News | Materials Research | Electronics

The Next Generation of Intelligent Motors

SPS Italia in Parma stands as a pinnacle for Italy's smart, digital, and sustainable industry. From May 28 to 30, 2024, Dunkermotoren and MAE, both AMETEK brands, will grace Hall 5, Stand L005, as steadfast partners of the Italian industry, impressing with their renowned quality and adaptability.

Image Credit: Dunkermotoren

Related Stories

Among their offerings, Dunkermotoren will unveil the PLG 75 ServoLine gearbox, boasting a service life exceeding 20,000 hours, ideal for long-lasting DC motors. This comprehensive motor-gearbox solution thrives in applications with high cycle rates, distinguished by reliability, robust torque, and remarkable efficiency. Nexofox, the Dunkermotoren IIoT brand, will also take center stage, showcasing its latest breakthrough. Explore the foundation for your smart factory with NexoLink, a novel module facilitating seamless integration of all smart Dunkermotoren motors.

NexoLink's modular extensions, such as Smart Diagnostics and Predictive Maintenance, enable sensor-free monitoring of gearbox wear, serving as a vital indicator of overall service life. Nexofox is rapidly advancing in the hardware sector. In addition to the existing BGE 5510 dPro external controller, the BGE 8060 dPro now joins the controller family as a formidable addition."

At SPS Italia, Dunkermotoren emphasizes its smart BLDC motor series dPro, ranging from 20 to 5000 W, featuring bus and Ethernet interfaces such as CANopen, PROFINET, EtherCAT, and Ethernet/IP. A notable highlight is the PROFINET Showcase, demonstrating the synchronous operation of four axes powered by BG dPro PN motors.

Since mid-2023, Dunkermotoren's product lineup includes the NG 1000 WO hub gearbox, providing further development possibilities for driverless transport systems (AGVs and AMRs). When paired with the BG 95 dPro, this solution stands at a mere 95 mm in height and, thanks to axle offset, enables vehicles with a minimum width of only 600 mm and a potential total weight of four tons. Versions with reduced gear backlash allow exceptionally precise vehicle

positioning. Moreover, the availability of low-noise gearbox versions extends the applicability of mobile and self-propelled equipment, catering the requirements in the medical sector, such as mobile MRI or X-ray machines.

Dunkermotoren's solutions are particularly suitable for omni- or multidirectional vehicles. A compact and intriguing solution from TEKNO M.P., ideal for 360° continuous rotation, is showcased at the booth.

Dunkermotoren´s sister company, MAE, focuses on another critical trend: local sourcing. MAE fully embraces this trend, manufacturing its products exclusively in Europe. Thanks to the option to add brakes, encoders, gearboxes, and electronics, MAE's stepper motor portfolio offers flexible integration into diverse applications. The newly integrated sGo electronics provide a cost-optimized control solution for Nema 17 and Nema 23 sizes.

Source: https://www.dunkermotoren.com/

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Dunkermotoren GmbH. (2024, April 05). The Next Generation of Intelligent Motors. AZoM. Retrieved on April 05, 2024 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=62815.

  • MLA

    Dunkermotoren GmbH. "The Next Generation of Intelligent Motors". AZoM. 05 April 2024. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=62815>.

  • Chicago

    Dunkermotoren GmbH. "The Next Generation of Intelligent Motors". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=62815. (accessed April 05, 2024).

  • Harvard

    Dunkermotoren GmbH. 2024. The Next Generation of Intelligent Motors. AZoM, viewed 05 April 2024, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=62815.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit

Sponsored Content

Editorial Highlights

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The global semiconductor market has entered an exciting period. Demand for chip technology is both driving the industry as well as hindering it, with current chip shortages predicted to last for some time. Current trends will likely shape the future of the industry, which is set to continue to show

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

The primary distinction between graphene-based batteries and solid-state batteries lies in the composition of either electrode. Although the cathode is commonly changed, carbon allotropes can also be employed in fabricating anodes.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback