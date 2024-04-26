Posted in | News | Fuel Cell

Breakthrough in Organic Solar Cells Paves Way for Wearable Solar Power

Apr 26 2024Reviewed by Bethan Davies

An international group of scientists from the University of Hong Kong (HKU) has developed a new method to improve the efficiency and stability of organic solar cells, paving the way for integrating solar technology into everyday objects like clothing and buildings. The study published in Nature Communications focuses on controlling the arrangement of molecules within the solar cell to improve electricity generation and lifespan.

Breakthrough in Organic Solar Cells Paves Way for Wearable Solar Power

Discovering the mechanism for efficient electron-hole separation and morphology stabilization in state-of-the-art organic photovoltaic materials. Image Credit: The University of Hong Kong

The study was led by Professor Philip C.Y. Chow from the Department of Mechanical Engineering.

Related Stories

Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) harnesses the power of inexpensive, printable, and eco-friendly polymer semiconductors, holding immense promise for generating renewable and sustainable energy. Yet, due to the inherent softness of polymers, extensive research has focused on developing OPV devices that deliver exceptional efficiency and long-term stability.

The research team's work has shed light on how to overcome this challenge. The team focused their research on a new type of electron-accepting molecule called Y6, which, when polymerized, has shown great promise in enabling efficient and stable OPV devices.

By investigating the ultrafast charge dynamics using femtosecond laser pulses, the researchers first discovered that controlling the degree of aggregation of the polymerized Y6 acceptors (Y6-PAs) plays a crucial role in promoting electricity generation.

The research team uncovered that Y6-PAs demonstrate greater miscibility with the donor polymer in comparison to similar small molecular acceptors. This level of increased miscibility enabled the creation of a nanoscale percolation network at the interface of the heterojunction, thereby averting the aggregation of Y6-PAs.

This nanoscale percolation not only increased the efficiency of charge generation but also significantly improved the stability of the polymer blend morphology, reducing the loss in device performance over time when exposed to solar illumination.

 Our discovery opens up new possibilities for the development of efficient and stable polymer-based solar PV panels, paving the way for more sustainable and viable solar energy solutions that can be seamlessly integrated into our environment, including buildings, vehicles, electronic products, and even clothes.

Philip C.Y. Chow, Professor, Department of Mechanical Engineering, The University of Hong Kong (HKU)

The study was a collaborative effort involving Professor Harald Ade's team from North Carolina State University in the USA, Professor Yuanping Yi's team from the Institute of Chemistry, Chinese Academy of Science, and Professor Hin-Lap Yip's team from the City University of Hong Kong.

This interdisciplinary collaboration facilitated the integration of expertise from various research groups, encompassing ultrafast optical spectroscopy, quantum chemical modeling, synchrotron X-Ray scattering, and solar cell device manufacturing. Dr. Zhen Wang, a Post-doctoral Fellow in Prof Chow's team at HKU, was the first author of this study.

Journal Reference:

Wang, Z., et al. (2024) The role of interfacial donor-acceptor percolation in efficient and stable all-polymer solar cells. Nature Communications. doi.org/10.1038/s41467-024-45455-0

Source: https://www.hku.hk/

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit

Sponsored Content

Editorial Highlights

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The global semiconductor market has entered an exciting period. Demand for chip technology is both driving the industry as well as hindering it, with current chip shortages predicted to last for some time. Current trends will likely shape the future of the industry, which is set to continue to show

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

The primary distinction between graphene-based batteries and solid-state batteries lies in the composition of either electrode. Although the cathode is commonly changed, carbon allotropes can also be employed in fabricating anodes.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback