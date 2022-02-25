KYZEN Wins 2022 NPI Award for New Next Generation Aqueous Cleaning Solution

KYZEN, the global leader in innovative environmentally friendly cleaning chemistries, is pleased to announce that it received a 2022 CIRCUITS ASSEMBLY NPI Award in the category of Cleaning Materials for its AQUANOX® A4626 Next Generation Aqueous Cleaning Solution. The award was announced during a special online ceremony on Thursday. Feb. 24, 2022.

AQUANOX A4626 is a next generation cleaning chemistry designed to quickly remove the latest polymeric no-clean flux residues, while providing superior results on traditional lead-free and eutectic tin-lead residues as well. It has a long tank life and is safe for multi-pass applications.

“This new innovative aqueous product adds a powerful new alternative to KYZEN’s industry leading AQUANOX that are the work horses of electronics cleaning applications throughout the world,” said Tom Forsythe, KYZEN’s Executive Vice President. “As with all of KYZEN's AQUANOX products, it is eco-friendly, low VOC and compatible with today’s cleaning equipment.”

KYZEN products and cleaning experts have always been focused on the process so you can be sure the newest AQUANOX product will fit into your production line. Adding KYZEN's Process Control System or the KYZEN Analyst paired with KYZEN Analyst Data Services will complete the optimization and provide you with a worry-free process.

Introduced in 2008, the NPI Awards program is an annual celebration of product excellence in electronics surface mount assembly. Premier products based on the finest examples of creative advancement in technology are chosen by a distinguished panel of industry experts.

Source: www.kyzen.com