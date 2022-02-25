Posted in | News | Clean Technology

KYZEN Wins 2022 NPI Award for New Next Generation Aqueous Cleaning Solution

KYZEN, the global leader in innovative environmentally friendly cleaning chemistries, is pleased to announce that it received a 2022 CIRCUITS ASSEMBLY NPI Award in the category of Cleaning Materials for its AQUANOX® A4626 Next Generation Aqueous Cleaning Solution. The award was announced during a special online ceremony on Thursday. Feb. 24, 2022.

Related Stories

Image Credit: KYZEN

AQUANOX A4626 is a next generation cleaning chemistry designed to quickly remove the latest polymeric no-clean flux residues, while providing superior results on traditional lead-free and eutectic tin-lead residues as well. It has a long tank life and is safe for multi-pass applications.

“This new innovative aqueous product adds a powerful new alternative to KYZEN’s industry leading AQUANOX that are the work horses of electronics cleaning applications throughout the world,” said Tom Forsythe, KYZEN’s Executive Vice President. “As with all of KYZEN's AQUANOX products, it is eco-friendly, low VOC and compatible with today’s cleaning equipment.”

KYZEN products and cleaning experts have always been focused on the process so you can be sure the newest AQUANOX product will fit into your production line. Adding KYZEN's Process Control System or the KYZEN Analyst paired with KYZEN Analyst Data Services will complete the optimization and provide you with a worry-free process.

Introduced in 2008, the NPI Awards program is an annual celebration of product excellence in electronics surface mount assembly. Premier products based on the finest examples of creative advancement in technology are chosen by a distinguished panel of industry experts.

Source: www.kyzen.com

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    KYZEN. (2022, February 25). KYZEN Wins 2022 NPI Award for New Next Generation Aqueous Cleaning Solution. AZoM. Retrieved on February 25, 2022 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=58359.

  • MLA

    KYZEN. "KYZEN Wins 2022 NPI Award for New Next Generation Aqueous Cleaning Solution". AZoM. 25 February 2022. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=58359>.

  • Chicago

    KYZEN. "KYZEN Wins 2022 NPI Award for New Next Generation Aqueous Cleaning Solution". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=58359. (accessed February 25, 2022).

  • Harvard

    KYZEN. 2022. KYZEN Wins 2022 NPI Award for New Next Generation Aqueous Cleaning Solution. AZoM, viewed 25 February 2022, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=58359.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Submit

Commercial Aerospace Market and Trends for 2022

This interview with Jason Riggs, the Director of Strategy for the Americas at Technetics, discusses the trends in the commercial aerospace market in 2022, as well as factors affecting the market like technological advances.

Commercial Aerospace Market and Trends for 2022

Sponsored Content

Editorial Highlights

Constructing a Nuclear Submarine

Constructing a Nuclear Submarine

Advanced materials have been one of the cornerstones of nuclear submarine development, and this article will provide an analysis of the subject.

The Use of Graphene Solar Thermal Films

The Use of Graphene Solar Thermal Films

Graphene is a substance utilized for a variety of applications owing to its advantageous characteristics. The article discusses the morphology of graphene sheets, their advantages, as well as the latest advances in this particular field of study.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »