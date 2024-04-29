Posted in | News | New Product | 3D Printing

Welcome to a World Where We Can Cure Blindness, Chronic Pain and Neurological Diseases With 3D Printed Surgical Implants

Clever bio-inks that sit inside the human body and restore damaged neurons could cure a whole swathe of diseases in the next 20 years: conditions that have baffled scientists and clinicians for centuries.

Bio-inks. Image Credit: University of South Australia

Think blindness, deafness, chronic pain, epilepsy, motor neurone disease, and Parkinson’s disease.

According to University of South Australia materials engineer Associate Professor Matthew Griffith, these ‘incurable’ diseases are all linked to misfiring neurons that humans have not been able to control.

However, new technology being developed by Dr Griffith and his team at UniSA’s Future Industries Institute could overcome these obstacles, offering hope to billions of people around the world.

The researchers are creating carbon-based biocompatible inks printed into soft flexible devices that can be surgically implanted, electronically communicating with the neural network on demand.

“The aim is to reprogram injury and diseases out of existence by printing cheap, electronic devices that can talk to our bodies in a language it understands,” Dr Griffith says.

“Damaged or misfiring neurons have catastrophic consequences, resulting in blindness, paralysis and a whole host of neurological disorders that we have not been able to cure.

“We believe we can change this by developing clever, organic electronic inks, which we can 3D print into flexible devices that are able to talk to neurons, grow new nerve cells and create artificial neural interfaces.”

Current technologies being deployed for neurological conditions and blindness include deep brain stimulation and artificial retinas. However, they have had limited success because the electrodes are made from hard, inflexible materials like metals and silicon that have poor biocompatibility.

Around three billion people suffer from neurological conditions worldwide; another 200 million are blind; and one in five people live with chronic pain. All are related to neurons misfiring, resulting in undesirable changes to the brain, senses, and behaviour.

“To help guide our research, we talk to a lot of patients that are affected by these disorders, and a lot of clinicians trying to treat them. What we are all excited about as we work together on this journey is the potential to cure these diseases for the first time in human history.”

How soft plastic could help cure blindness, chronic pain and Parkinson’s

How soft plastic could help cure blindness, chronic pain and Parkinson’s. Video Credit: University of South Australia

Source: https://www.unisa.edu.au/

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    University of South Australia. (2024, April 29). Welcome to a World Where We Can Cure Blindness, Chronic Pain and Neurological Diseases With 3D Printed Surgical Implants. AZoM. Retrieved on April 30, 2024 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=62912.

  • MLA

    University of South Australia. "Welcome to a World Where We Can Cure Blindness, Chronic Pain and Neurological Diseases With 3D Printed Surgical Implants". AZoM. 30 April 2024. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=62912>.

  • Chicago

    University of South Australia. "Welcome to a World Where We Can Cure Blindness, Chronic Pain and Neurological Diseases With 3D Printed Surgical Implants". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=62912. (accessed April 30, 2024).

  • Harvard

    University of South Australia. 2024. Welcome to a World Where We Can Cure Blindness, Chronic Pain and Neurological Diseases With 3D Printed Surgical Implants. AZoM, viewed 30 April 2024, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=62912.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit
Defender™ Omega Handheld Raman Analyzer

Defender™ Omega Handheld Raman Analyzer

Ensure safe and rapid identification of explosives, chemical warfare agents, narcotics, and various chemicals using the Thermo Scientific Defender™ Omega Handheld Raman Analyzer. This highly versatile handheld analyzer allows for user-configurable scan profiles and expandable libraries, empowering users with flexible and customizable detection capabilities. Stay ahead with reliable and efficient chemical analysis in the palm of the hand.

From Thermo Fisher Scientific – Handheld Elemental & Radiation Detection

Sponsored Content

Editorial Highlights

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The global semiconductor market has entered an exciting period. Demand for chip technology is both driving the industry as well as hindering it, with current chip shortages predicted to last for some time. Current trends will likely shape the future of the industry, which is set to continue to show

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

The primary distinction between graphene-based batteries and solid-state batteries lies in the composition of either electrode. Although the cathode is commonly changed, carbon allotropes can also be employed in fabricating anodes.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback