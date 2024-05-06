Posted in | News | Biomaterials | 3D Printing | Software

SprintRay Introduces Groundbreaking Innovation in Dental 3D Printing

SprintRay, the leader in dental 3D printing, unveiled the Company's most significant innovation to-date to over 250 dental professionals at 3DNext, their summit in Miami. The Midas Digital Press 3D Printer is poised to not only transform dental restoration practices but also inspires an entirely new understanding of the future of 3D printing capabilities.

With Midas, SprintRay revealed the first and only Digital Press Stereolithography (DPS) technology and patent-pending Resin Capsule System, enabling the use of previously unworkable and highly viscous resins with 3D printing. The combined product and technology process sets an entirely new standard for what has been previously possible in 3D printing.

"Materials, more than anything, have dictated what is possible in the dental restoration field," said Amir Mansouri, Ph.D., co-founder and CEO of SprintRay. "The introduction of Midas revolutionizes both the manner in which material is transformed and reveals an entirely new paradigm of what can actually be printed. Until now, materials like ceramics were too thick for traditional 3D printers to handle. Midas changes everything. Not only does this innovation handle today's ceramic-based materials but sets the stage for future advances in composites and ceramics. We are on the brink of a new era in biomaterial innovation, and we're thrilled to be leading the charge."

When Midas becomes available to dental professionals later this year, it will be the first truly new 3D printing methodology to be commercialized in four decades. Combined with SprintRay's all-new AI Studio design software, chairside design and delivery of restorations will be a faster and more seamless experience than ever before.

Dr. Wally Renne, DMD, a global leader in digital dentistry and co-founder of MOD Institute, said, "SprintRay's Midas, in my opinion, is the biggest breakthrough in dentistry since September 1985, when the first CEREC inlay was milled. SprintRay has invented a new way to 3D print called 'digital press stereolithography,' easily enabling the chairside fabrication of crowns, inlays, onlays and veneers. Their first Midas resin will have over 70% ceramic filler and can be printed in under eight minutes. And that's just the beginning. Their announced partnership with Ivoclar for material development sets a tone for a very exciting future. Digital dentistry was just upended."

Digital Press Stereolithography, No Training, Zero Maintenance:

Midas and DPS eliminates viscosity limitations and creates a new platform for material innovation. The patented process removes the boundaries chemists have previously faced to change the mechanical properties and aesthetics of resin. Midas is the first 3D printer ever to use Digital Press Stereolithography (DPS), eliminating the need for large resin vats and other reusable parts. Utilizing a vacuum-sealed Midas Resin Capsule that can print up to three units in less than eight minutes, Midas delivers an incredibly clean, simple workflow without viscosity limitations.

The AI Design Studio:

Complementing the printer, SprintRay introduces AI Studio, a cloud-based design software that automates the creation of dental restorations. AI Studio integrates today with 3Shape, Dexis, and Medit scanners to give doctors the ability to edit and change the design including margin editing, positioning and adaptation adjustments, and edits to anatomy - all without requiring any CAD experience. A single click sends designs to Midas, including any STL design file from any dental design software or lab for maximum convenience.

Future of Biomaterial Innovation:

"Midas has changed what we view as possible in 3D printed materials. This new open platform allows an entire industry of material science innovators to explore a new galaxy of solutions. Biomaterial has a very exciting future that is going to result in monumental benefits for our customers and patients alike," said Ehsan Barjasteh, Ph.D., head of the SprintRay Biomaterial Innovation Lab.

Midas and AI Studio, combined with NanoCure, signify a monumental advancement in dental restoration manufacturing, characterized by speed, simplicity, and groundbreaking innovation in restorative materials. The waitlist for Midas is now open, with deliveries set to begin in Q4 2024. 

Source: https://sprintray.com/

