dataFEED OPC Suite from Softing Industrial Provides Access to SINUMERIC 840D CNC Machines

Softing Industrial Automation announces the release of the latest version V5.35 of dataFEED OPC Suite which offers comprehensive support for SINUMERIK 840D CNC machines as well as the integration of web services.

dataFEED OPC Suite V5.35 provides access to SINUMERIC 840D CNC machines. Image Credit: © Softing Industria

The dataFEED OPC Suite combines software solutions for OPC Unified Architecture (OPC UA) and OPC Classic communication as well as IoT cloud connection in a single product. With the new SINUMERIC 840D support in the dataFEED OPC Suite V5.35, users can read out all process parameters from the Numerical Control (NC) part, the Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) part, and the drive data of the machines without having to interfere with the machine configuration.

Another new feature of version 5.35 is the web services functionality, which enables direct access to production data via web client applications such as Web Browser, Postman, or Client for URL (cURL) and its integration into IT solutions.

The features of the new dataFEED OPC Suite V5.35 in detail:

Full support for SINUMERIK 840D Computerized Numerical Control (CNC) machines: The dataFEED OPC Suite can be used to read axis, tool, and program data as well as alarms from the NC section. Status, program sections, and alarms can be read from the PLC section. It is also possible to read out the drive data. Data is recorded without affecting the machine configuration.

Integration with SIMATIC Siemens S7-300: The suite offers a seamless connection to the integrated SIMATIC Siemens S7-300 for comprehensive control and monitoring.

Versatile application possibilities of the dataFEED OPC Server CNC: The server can be used as an OPC Classic Server or OPC UA Server and enables the seamless integration of Siemens SINUMERIK CNC controllers into modern Industry 4.0 solutions.

Provision of production data: The suite enables the provision of production data via the Message Queuing Telemetry Transport (MQTT) or Representational State Transfer (REST) protocols and their transfer to IoT Cloud or Big Data applications on platforms such as Microsoft Azure, Amazon AWS and Siemens MindSphere. The data is subsequently available for various applications such as condition monitoring, predictive maintenance and evaluation.

Integration of production data in IT solutions via web services.

"The new support for SINUMERIK 840D CNC machines and the web services feature add two important features to our dataFEED OPC Suite. We see great potential to make the suite accessible to a wider range of users, especially concerning the support of SINUMERIK 840D," explains Andreas Röck, Product Manager at Softing Industrial Automation. "With this development, we have reached another milestone in fulfilling our claim of providing an all-in-one solution for secure and robust OPC communication and IoT cloud integration."

Further information on dataFEED OPC Suite: https://industrial.softing.com/products/opc-opc-ua-software-platform/opc-server-middleware/datafee d-opc-suite-extended.html

Source: https://industrial.softing.com/