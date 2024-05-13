Posted in | News | Chemistry | Materials Analysis

A Novel Approach For Identifying Tauonium

May 13 2024Reviewed by Bethan Davies

A recent study published in Science Bulletin by Science China Press reveals that collecting data up to 1.5 ab-1 at the tauon pair production threshold in an electron-positron collider significantly increases the chances of detecting tauonium. By focusing on signal events that feature charged particles and undetected neutrinos, the probability of observing tauonium can reach a statistical significance greater than 5σ.

The Smallest and Heaviest Atom with Pure Electromagnetic Interaction. Image Credit: ©Science China Press

The hydrogen atom, once viewed as the simplest atomic structure consisting of an electron and a proton, has been superseded by an even simpler form. Recent research has identified atoms composed of structureless particles like electrons (e-), muons (μ-), or tauons (τ-) paired with their corresponding antiparticles. These pairs, held together purely by electromagnetic forces, possess simpler structures than hydrogen. This discovery provides fresh insights into complex scientific domains such as quantum mechanics, fundamental symmetries, and gravity, opening new avenues for exploration and understanding.

Related Stories

To date, only two types of atoms characterized by purely electromagnetic interactions have been identified: the electron-positron bound state discovered in 1951, as reported in Phys Rev (1951;82:455), and the electron-antimuon bound state discovered in 1960, detailed in Phys Rev Lett (1960;5:63). In the 64 years since these discoveries, no additional atoms of this type have been detected, although there are ongoing proposals to search for them using cosmic rays or high-energy colliders.

Tauonium, an atom made up of a tauon and its antiparticle, has a remarkably small Bohr radius of just 30.4 femtometers (1 femtometer = 10-15 meters), which is about 1/1741 the size of the Bohr radius of a hydrogen atom. This small size means that tauonium could be a crucial tool for testing the fundamental principles of quantum mechanics and quantum electrodynamics at much smaller scales. As such, it provides a valuable resource for delving into the mysteries of the micro-material world.

A new strategy for finding tauonium was recently proposed in this study, revealing experimental support for tauonium's existence.

The study further demonstrated that with the same dataset, the tau lepton mass can be measured with extraordinary precision—up to 1 keV, which is two orders of magnitude more precise than the most accurate measurements available from current experiments. This level of precision not only facilitates detailed testing of the electroweak theory within the Standard Model but also has significant implications for addressing fundamental physics questions, such as lepton flavor universality.

Achieving this precision aligns with the key objectives of the proposed Super Tau-Charm Facility (STCF) in China and the Super Charm-Tau Factory (SCTF) in Russia. These facilities aim to operate close to the tauon pair production threshold for one year to discover the smallest and heaviest atom with pure electromagnetic interactions by running the machine near the tauon pair threshold for one year and to measure the tau lepton mass with high precision. Such advancements are expected to enhance our understanding and provide deeper insights into the microscopic world.

Journal Reference:

Fu, J., et al. (2024) Novel method for identifying the heaviest QED atom. Science Bulletin. doi.org/10.1016/j.scib.2024.04.003.

Source: https://www.scichina.com/

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit
Defender™ Omega Handheld Raman Analyzer

Defender™ Omega Handheld Raman Analyzer

Ensure safe and rapid identification of explosives, chemical warfare agents, narcotics, and various chemicals using the Thermo Scientific Defender™ Omega Handheld Raman Analyzer. This highly versatile handheld analyzer allows for user-configurable scan profiles and expandable libraries, empowering users with flexible and customizable detection capabilities. Stay ahead with reliable and efficient chemical analysis in the palm of the hand.

From Thermo Fisher Scientific – Handheld Elemental & Radiation Detection

Sponsored Content

Editorial Highlights

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The global semiconductor market has entered an exciting period. Demand for chip technology is both driving the industry as well as hindering it, with current chip shortages predicted to last for some time. Current trends will likely shape the future of the industry, which is set to continue to show

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

The primary distinction between graphene-based batteries and solid-state batteries lies in the composition of either electrode. Although the cathode is commonly changed, carbon allotropes can also be employed in fabricating anodes.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback