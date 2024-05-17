New Co-Branded Product Range From FPT Industrial and Petronas Lubricants International Increases Efficiency and Reduces Operating Costs

FPT Industrial and PETRONAS Lubricants International (PLI) proudly unveil their latest innovation: a co-branded range of fluids meticulously engineered for marine, on-road, off-road, and power generating engines and vehicles. These new products feature high quality, specific formulations, and consistent performance in all operating conditions. This partnership is a testament to FPT Industrial and PLIs dedication to innovation and reliability in the lubricants industry, aimed at increasing operational efficiency while concurrently lowering operating costs.

Image Credit: FPT Industrial

The two brands have combined their expertise to craft lubricants that keep both older and state of the art vehicles moving for longer. The marine range caters to boats, yachts, and cruise ships, while the on and off-road vehicles, including trucks, heavy machinery, and power generators, benefit from core features such as temperature control across seasons, reduced friction, and comprehensive cleaning and protection.

Each fluid within the co-branded product line undergoes rigorous testing to ensure optimal performance and durability. Leveraging the opportunity to conduct direct testing on FPT Industrial engines, this range is endorsed by FPT Industrial to uphold PLI’s specified oil drain interval. Specifically engineered to enhance engine durability and extend service life, these products further maximize uptime and fuel efficiency, minimizing unexpected downtime.

Moreover, the PLI-FPT Industrial co-branded product range not only safeguards the engine but also extends its lifecycle, thereby minimizing both fuel and oil consumption to maintain lower emissions. This approach aims to reduce the total cost of ownership, allowing owners to maximize returns on their investments.

“We are proud to introduce the PLI-FPT Industrial co-branded product range, a testament to our unwavering commitment to innovation and providing tangible solutions for all applications,” stated Giuseppe Pedretti, EMEA Regional Managing Director at PETRONAS Lubricants International. “Our collaboration with FPT Industrial represents our commitment to providing high quality, tangible solutions, and we are confident that our latest range of products will meet these applications.”

“FPT Industrial engine technology has made great strides in recent years, with a particular focus on sustainability and efficiency,” says Sergio Carpentiere, Vice President of Customer Service & Digital at FPT Industrial. “With this new launch in collaboration with PETRONAS Lubricants International we want to provide to our customers the right tool to maintain this exceptional performance overtime and guarantee a full complete product offering for the engine life.”

Product Specification

The PLI-FPT Industrial co-branded range bridges the gap between performance and reliability. From the First Fill at OEM plants to routine servicing, these lubricants support the highest function, at every stage of the engine’s lifecycle. All lubricants work to reduce friction and temperature, while cleaning and protecting the engine with the help of additives spanning corrosion, rust, and foam inhibitors, antioxidants, friction modifiers, anti-wear agents, and much more.

With three meticulously crafted products spanning various viscosities and applications, the co-branded products stand ready to meet the diverse needs of discerning consumers. Available in Europe in 20 l canisters or 200 l drums, each purpose-led oil base serves specific engine requirements: Off-Road & Marine Engine Oil functions off a mineral oil base 15W-40; Premium Off-Road & Marine Engine Oil 10W-40 is semi-synthetic, and Premium On-Road Engine Oil 5W-30 utilizes advanced synthetic technology oil base.

Additionally, PLI provide first fill products for all FPT Industrial plants.

Source: https://www.fptindustrial.com/en