Posted in | News | Biomaterials | Energy

Lithium-Ion Powered Smart Windows for Dynamic Climate Control

May 22 2024Reviewed by Lexie Corner

A research team led by Prof. Xun Cao from the Shanghai Institute of Ceramics of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, in collaboration with Huazhong University of Science and Technology colleagues, has developed a new kind of electrochromic (EC) structure for energy-saving windows. The study has been published in Nature Sustainability.

Lithium-Ion Powered Smart Windows for Dynamic Climate Control
The tri-band electrochromic structure, optical properties, and energy-saving performance. Image Credit: Zewei Shao.

Related Stories

Electrochromic smart windows are a promising technology for lowering building energy consumption because of their ability to dynamically regulate solar radiation in response to external voltage stimuli. Cao's group has concentrated heavily on improving the EC's performance, including contrast ratio and response speed, to encourage the use of EC windows. However, little has been done to lessen the impact of solar radiation and ambient temperature.

With a solid electrolyte, the researchers in this study developed a novel electrochromic smart window system based on a VO2-WO3 tandem film that controls solar heat and sunlight transmittance in a tri-stable manner while also significantly energy-saving.

This structure permits Li+ to diffuse along VO2 and WO3's depth, which may be used to independently control sunlight's ability to transmit light in the visible and near-infrared (NIR) wavelength ranges. Comparing VO2 to WO3, the primary benefit is that the barrier for preserving the state is separated from the barrier for altering the state, maintaining non-volatility.

With this design feature, EC-based windows can minimize the total energy cost of indoor lighting and heat exchange, making them ideal for smart window applications. Simulations indicate that this new ECD offers greater heating and cooling energy savings compared to commercial low-E glass in most climates worldwide.

On a typical clear sunny day, continuous cooling of up to 2–14 °C was achieved in outdoor experiments conducted in Sanya, Hainan Province, and Shanghai.

Journal Reference:

Shao, Z., et al. (2024) Tri-band electrochromic smart window for energy savings in buildings. Nature Sustainability. doi.org/10.1038/s41893-024-01349-z.

Source: https://english.cas.cn/

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit

Sponsored Content

Editorial Highlights

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The global semiconductor market has entered an exciting period. Demand for chip technology is both driving the industry as well as hindering it, with current chip shortages predicted to last for some time. Current trends will likely shape the future of the industry, which is set to continue to show

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

The primary distinction between graphene-based batteries and solid-state batteries lies in the composition of either electrode. Although the cathode is commonly changed, carbon allotropes can also be employed in fabricating anodes.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback