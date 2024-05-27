Technetics Group Joins the European Industrial Alliance on Small Modular Reactors (SMRs)

Technetics Group, a leading provider of advanced engineered solutions for critical applications in aerospace, space and sustainable power generation markets, is pleased to announce its membership into the European Industrial Alliance on Small Modular Reactors (SMRs). This strategic alliance aims to drive innovation and enhance the development of SMR technology that drives Europe’s energy independence and sustainability ambitions.

As detailed by the European Commission, the European Industrial Alliance on SMRs fosters collaboration among key technology players, ensuring the advancement, commercialization and deployment of small modular reactors. This initiative supports the EU's broader objective of achieving a sustainable and resilient energy future through the integration of innovative nuclear technologies.

"We are honored to join the European Industrial Alliance on SMRs," said Rachel Figueras, Vice President, Europe and Asia at Technetics Group. "Our inclusion into this prestigious alliance underscores our commitment to pioneering advancements in nuclear technology and reinforces our position as a thought leader in sustainable power generation. We look forward to contributing our expertise and collaborating with other members to push the boundaries of what is possible in energy innovation."

Technetics Group has a long, illustrious history of excellence in providing highly engineered, leading edge solutions in a number of markets, including nuclear energy. Technetics has consistently delivered critical products and solutions that meet stringent safety and reliability demands in nuclear applications. The company's participation in the European Industrial Alliance on SMRs is a natural extension of its dedication to advancing nuclear technologies.

The alliance will facilitate a robust exchange of knowledge and resources among its members, driving collective efforts toward commercializing SMRs. This collaboration will not only enhance Europe's energy security but also support the transition to a low-carbon economy by providing a reliable and sustainable energy source.

"Our extensive track record in the nuclear market positions us uniquely to contribute to the Alliance's objectives," said Brad Lodge, President of Technetics Group. We are excited to leverage our technical capabilities and industry knowledge to support the development and deployment of small modular reactors, which we believe are crucial for the future of energy."

