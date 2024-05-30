Posted in | News | Materials Research | Materials Science

Multifunctional Material Paves the Way for High-Performance Fiber Electronics

Through joint research with Professor Chul-jin Ahn's team at Changwon National University, the research team of Dr. Jae-Ho Kim and Dr. Myung-kwan Song from the Department of Energy & Electronic Materials in the Surface & Nano Materials Division has developed a 4-Amino-TEMPO derivative with photocatalytic properties and successfully used it to produce high-performance and stable fiber-shaped dye-sensitized solar cells (FDSSCs) and fiber-shaped organic light-emitting diodes (FOLEDs). The developed 4-Amino-TEMPO derivative has the characteristic of simultaneously improving the performance of both fiber-shaped dye-sensitized solar cells (FDSSCs) and fiber-shaped organic light-emitting diodes (FOLEDs).

 Conventional materials are difficult to synthesize and mass produce, and the reproducibility of devices using them was poor. The 4-Amino-TEMPO derivative developed by the research team not only has a simple synthesis process and can be synthesized in large quantities, but also enhancing the performance of FDSSCs and FOLEDs, improving the performance of both electronic devices by more than 20%.

 The research team designed and synthesized a material with photocatalytic properties to enhance the efficiency of FDSSCs. The synthesized material exhibits high stability in both air and moisture, rendering it suitable for producing high-performance FDSSCs and FOLEDs. Furthermore, it was confirmed to possess excellent washing properties and resistance to mechanical shock.

Related Stories

 4-Amino-TEMPO derivatives find application in various electronic device fields, including solid electrolytes in lithium batteries, catalysts, solar cells, and organic light-emitting diodes. What sets this technology apart is its capability for mass production through a straightforward process, coupled with its cost-effectiveness. Additionally, it offers multifunctionality rather than single-functionality, making it being widely applicable across various electronic applications. These derivatives can be mass-produced at a low cost, amounting to less than 1 million won per 100g. Leveraging this technology for local and mass production holds the potential for unprecedented economic benefits in electronic device companies.

 Dr. Myung-kwan Song, the lead researcher for this study, stated "By leveraging multifunctional materials, we can enhance performance and bolster reliability in electronic device domains."He further commented, "We anticipate applications spanning diverse fields, including energy production and storage materials, as well as sensor materials."

 This research was funded by the Ministry of Science and ICT through the Fundamental Research Project of KIMS (development of a fiber-type energy production and storage platform) and the Mid-Career Researcher Support Project of the National Research Foundation of Korea. Additionally, the research results were published in Materials Today ENERGY on April 22nd. Currently, the research team is continuing to conduct follow-up research to utilize 4-Amino-TEMPO derivatives in organic solar cells, perovskite solar cells, and organic light-emitting diodes, with the goal of mass production within a few years.

Source:

https://www.nst.re.kr/eng/index.do

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit

Sponsored Content

Editorial Highlights

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The global semiconductor market has entered an exciting period. Demand for chip technology is both driving the industry as well as hindering it, with current chip shortages predicted to last for some time. Current trends will likely shape the future of the industry, which is set to continue to show

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

The primary distinction between graphene-based batteries and solid-state batteries lies in the composition of either electrode. Although the cathode is commonly changed, carbon allotropes can also be employed in fabricating anodes.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback