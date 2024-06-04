Applied Motion Products New MDX+ Integrated Servo Drives are Available From Mclennan

Recently launched by USA motion control specialist Applied Motion Products Inc. (AMP) and available from Mclennan, the new MDX+ series servo drives combine a high torque-density and low rotor-inertia brushless motor, absolute encoder, drive stage and motion controller in a single integrated, 24 – 60 V DC-powered package. The drives are available in 40-, 60- and 80-mm frame sizes covering a power range from 100 to 550 W. With a new highly efficient servo drive design the MDX+ has exceptional heat management that keeps the motors running cool. A wide selection of control preferences include pulse train, RS-485, CANopen, and EtherCAT along with optional E-stop, dynamic braking and STO (SIL3). Aimed at distributed precision motion control tasks where torque/force, velocity and/or positioning is required, the compact MDX+ will replace stand-alone motor and drive systems with simpler installation through reduced machine wiring, whilst straightforward commissioning is ensured via user-friendly software, including auto-tuning, oscilloscope, and mechanical analysis functions. The integrated drives offer a compelling solution for applications such as packaging machinery, medical equipment, robotics, AGVs and more.

Image Credit: Mclennan

In terms of performance, MDX+ integrated drives deliver superb precision control thanks to the combination of its high 17-bit encoder resolution encoder (131,072 feedback pulses per revolution) and low cogging servo motor characteristics. An optional absolute encoder is available with battery backup to ensure position storage and no loss of position in case of power failure. The MDX+ has a 300% peak torque capability providing extra performance for acceleration and deceleration (the 550 W version has a 400% peak torque specification). A built-in electromagnetic brake is also available.

Field bus options for the MDX+ include CANopen, Modbus/RTU and EtherCAT. In particular EtherCAT offers high speed communication which supports high precision multi-axis synchronisation for optimal production throughput. EtherNet/IP and Profinet options are also planned for the near future. Streaming commands or analogue control from PCs and PLCs is also offered whilst AMP’s ‘Q’ programming multi-tasking language, in combination with on-board I/O, includes conditional processing, maths and other high-level motion related functions. User friendly USB multi-axis commissioning software includes powerful oscilloscope functions with mechanical analysis to determine best performance with notch filters to combat machine resonance.

The new MDX+ is a flexible all-in-one motion solution with a wide range of features and option to suit the widest range of applications. From an environment perspective, MDX+ integrated drives are available in IP20 or waterproof and dustproof IP65 versions. Machine safety to IEC61508 and ISO138491(PL e) is assured through hardware level Safe Torque Off (STO), and dynamic braking ensures the motor stops with the fastest speed in combination with a dedicated emergency stop. Protective functions built into the drive include over voltage, over current and over temperature protection with status LEDs. A comprehensive catalogue covering all these features, full performance specifications and many more options is available from Mclennan.

Mclennan supplies and fully supports AMP’s MDX+ range and its many other stepper- and servo-based motion control products. Mclennan also has distribution partnerships with other selected motion control component and systems manufacturers, and with its own comprehensive design and build service provides stepper and servo motor-based automation solutions from single components to complete mechatronic assemblies.