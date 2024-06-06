AAEON’s MXM-ACMA Pairs Intel Arc Graphics with a Quadruple-Display Interface for Multiscreen Digital Signage Solutions

AAEON, a leading provider of industrial and embedded computing solutions, has released the MXM-ACMA, a new embedded graphics module featuring Intel® Arc™ A-Series graphics.

Image Credit: AAEON

The MXM-ACMA is AAEON’s first product built on the MXM 3.1 Type A form factor. It is designed to deliver enhanced performance and computational capabilities for applications including digital signage, gaming, edge AI, and healthcare imaging.

Equipped with 4 GB of GDDR6 memory, ray tracing, and Intel® Deep Link Technologies, the MXM-ACMA can expedite data handling and optimize rendering capabilities. With a choice of Intel® Arc™ A370M or Intel® Arc™ A350M GPUs, the MXM-ACMA provides up to 128 Intel® Xe Matrix Extension (Intel® XMX) engines across up to eight Xe-cores to substantially boost compute power for AI workloads. Meanwhile, its ray tracing technology provides users with a platform to accelerate training and inference processes for machine learning models.

The MXM-ACMA supports four display outputs through DP++ 1.4 or HDMI 2.1 interfaces, providing a wide range of visual setup options. This capability ensures reliable connectivity and high-quality visuals, making it suitable for applications such as multi-screen digital signage installations and interactive gaming environments.

As with most of AAEON’s solutions, the MXM-ACMA boasts an industrial temperature range of 32 °F ~ 140 °F (0 °C ~ 60 °C) while also supporting both Windows and Ubuntu for flexible development potential. The module also leverages a variety of open-source, cross-platform development tools, including OpenCL™, OpenGL®, OpenVINO™, and DirectX 12 Ultimate, courtesy of its Intel® Arc™ A-Series graphics base.

The MXM-ACMA is now available for order via both the eShop and the contact form on the AAEON website.