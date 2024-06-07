Posted in | News | Control Systems

Softing Industrial Introduces edgeConnector for the Integration of Allen-Bradley Controllers Into Industrial Edge Applications

Softing announces the expansion of its Docker-based edgeConnector product family with the introduction of edgeConnector Allen-Bradley PLC, providing convenient access to data from ControlLogix and CompactLogix controllers.

Softing Industrial Introduces edgeConnector for the Integration of Allen-Bradley Controllers Into Industrial Edge Applications
edgeConnector Allen-Bradley PLC provides access to data from ControlLogix and CompactLogix controllers. Image Credit: Softing Industrial

With the new Docker-based software module edgeConnector Allen-Bradley PLC, users can easily connect to their ControlLogix and CompactLogix controllers. The data from the controllers is made available on edge devices or virtual environments via OPC Unified Architecture (OPC UA) and Message Queuing Telemetry Transport (MQTT). This enables flexible integration into on-premises or cloud environments without modifying the existing Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) configuration.

edgeConnector Allen-Bradley PLC is easy to configure locally via an integrated web interface. Alternatively, remote global mass configurations are possible via Representational State Transfer Application Programming Interface (REST API).

There are now five edgeConnector products available for the most common control systems. Besides the new edgeConnector Allen-Bradley PLC, these are edgeConnector Siemens, edgeConnector 840D, edgeConnector Fanuc CNC, and edgeConnector Modbus. All edgeConnector products can be deployed very quickly, thanks to containerized technology. They are operated on standard hardware and can be easily managed centrally.

The integrated MQTT publisher/subscriber functionality allows Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) solutions to be set up flexibly. The edgeConnectors support state-of-the-art security standards such as SSL/TLS, X.509 certificates, authentication, and data encryption. This gives users a simple and secure way to integrate data from production into innovative and flexible IIoT solutions.

"We are again expanding our Docker-based edgeConnector product family to address the growing need for integration interfaces in software that can be operated on standard hardware and can be managed efficiently," explains Abel Jimenez, Product Manager at Softing Industrial. "In this way, we support users and system integrators in bridging the gap between OT and IT."

Source:

https://industrial.softing.com/

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Softing Industrial Automation GmbH. (2024, June 07). Softing Industrial Introduces edgeConnector for the Integration of Allen-Bradley Controllers Into Industrial Edge Applications. AZoM. Retrieved on June 07, 2024 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=63145.

  • MLA

    Softing Industrial Automation GmbH. "Softing Industrial Introduces edgeConnector for the Integration of Allen-Bradley Controllers Into Industrial Edge Applications". AZoM. 07 June 2024. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=63145>.

  • Chicago

    Softing Industrial Automation GmbH. "Softing Industrial Introduces edgeConnector for the Integration of Allen-Bradley Controllers Into Industrial Edge Applications". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=63145. (accessed June 07, 2024).

  • Harvard

    Softing Industrial Automation GmbH. 2024. Softing Industrial Introduces edgeConnector for the Integration of Allen-Bradley Controllers Into Industrial Edge Applications. AZoM, viewed 07 June 2024, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=63145.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit

Sponsored Content

Editorial Highlights

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The global semiconductor market has entered an exciting period. Demand for chip technology is both driving the industry as well as hindering it, with current chip shortages predicted to last for some time. Current trends will likely shape the future of the industry, which is set to continue to show

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

The primary distinction between graphene-based batteries and solid-state batteries lies in the composition of either electrode. Although the cathode is commonly changed, carbon allotropes can also be employed in fabricating anodes.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback