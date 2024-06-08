Posted in | News | Electronics

The UP Xtreme i14 Brings Intel® Core™ Ultra Processors Onboard in an AAEON First

AAEON's UP brand, renowned for producing sophisticated developer boards with industrial-grade specifications, has announced the release of the UP Xtreme i14, its first product to feature the new Intel® Core™ Ultra processor platform. The platform’s integrated CPU, GPU, and NPU provide up to 32 TOPS, which AAEON has confirmed is one of the reasons the product is earmarked for use in the Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMR), frictionless retail, and smart healthcare spaces.

Image Credit: AAEON Technology Inc

The UP Xtreme i14 high-performance CPU architecture combined with up to 64 GB of onboard LPDDR5 memory enables the board to handle heavy workloads and real-time data processing. In addition, the board utilizes Intel® Arc™ graphics to expand potential deployment areas, with AI-assisted healthcare imaging one area that AAEON target as suitable.

As expected, the UP Xtreme i14 is equipped with a 40-pin GPIO, while additional industrial communication interfaces can be obtained via two 10-pin RS-232/422/485 headers. The board provides a total of three USB 3.2 Gen 2 interfaces via two Type-A and one Type-C port, alongside two USB 2.0 interfaces via a Type-A port and internal 10-pin header. Alongside its varied USB configuration is two ethernet ports, one providing 2.5 GbE and one Gigabit Ethernet speed. AAEON indicates that this broad connectivity makes the UP Xtreme i14 a suitable candidate for developing advanced AMR solutions.

In line with recent trends in AAEON’s UP product line, the UP Xtreme i14 features dual MIPI camera support for high-resolution image acquisition. For display, the board hosts two HDMI 2.1 ports, DP 2.1, and one DP 1.4 via USB Type-C, all capable of achieving 8K resolution at 60 Hz.

Key Specifications

  • Processor: Intel® Core™ Ultra 5/7 Processors
  • Graphics: Intel® Arc™ graphics
  • Memory: Up to 64 GB onboard Dual-Channel LPDDR5
  • Storage: M.2 2280 M-Key x 2, SATA 6Gb/s x 1
  • Display: HDMI 2.1 x 2, DP 2.1 x 1, DP 1.4 via USB Type-C x 1
  • Ethernet: 2.5 GbE x 1, GbE x 1
  • USB: USB 2.0 x 2, USB 3.2 Gen 2 (Type-A) x 2, USB 3.2 Gen 2 (Type-C) x 1
  • Expansion: 40-pin GPIO, M.2 2230 E-Key, M.2 2280 M-Key, M.2 3052 B-Key
  • Operating Systems: Windows 10/11 (64-bit), Ubuntu 22.04/Kernel 6.5 up
  • Power: 9-36 V DC-in
  • Dimensions: 4.74" x 4.82" (120.35 mm x 122.5 mm)
  • Operating Temperature: 32 °F ~ 140 °F (0 °C ~ 60 °C) with cooler

AAEON has also instituted power limitations via CPU frequency scaling to maintain the stability of the board’s CPU temperature and voltage during operation.

Availability

The UP Xtreme i14 is now available for pre-order via the UP Shop. For more information on the UP Xtreme i14, please visit its product page or contact your AAEON representative.

