Fastmicro Closes Growth Funding Round for Acceleration into the Global Microtechnology Markets with Expanded Portfolio of Surface Particle Contamination Products and Services

Fastmicro, an innovator in high-throughput (sub)micrometer surface particle measurement and contamination control solutions, has successfully closed a growth funding round with Value Creation Capital (VCC). The investment enables Fastmicro to accelerate the pace of commercial global expansion and supports the companies’ development to become a leading Dutch OEM supplying particle defect inspection systems to the Semiconductor manufacturing industry.

Fastmicro uses the power of Dark Field Scatterometry technology to develop particle counting solutions that accomplish breakthroughs in cleanliness control through fast, accurate, and quantitative surface particle measurements.

Particle detection down to 100 nm particle sizes is achieved on parts, assemblies, equipment, Wafers, EUV Pellicles and Reticles, and other critical components requiring high-purity technical cleanliness. This enables process quality engineers to make reliable decisions on where and how to improve their cleanliness processes and deliver consistent quality products. And ultimately: reach high equipment performance for their end users.

Fastmicro was founded in 2019 by TRBM Group, S[&]T, and Lans Engineering using patented technology from the national Dutch Research Institute TNO and the leading Semicon Litho OEM. Fastmicro introduced products, software, and services that first gained a proven track record in cleanliness-control effectiveness in the Dutch Lithography supply chain, followed by global industry adoption.

With the investment, Fastmicro is ensuring the company’s commercial acceleration and will introduce new solutions and expand its global sales and service network.

This vote of confidence from Value Creation Capital enables us to take the next step in scaling up our company. We will be able to develop the solutions and accelerate our market expansion to take advantage of the growing market for particle contamination. We contribute directly to addressing the growing yield and sustainability challenges in the microtechnology industry, caused by the increasing yield loss effects of particle contamination and related defectivities.” Erik Vermeulen, CEO of Fastmicro B.V

Ronald Wissink, Managing Partner at Value Creation Capital adds,“Fastmicro can offer a disruptive, alternative and much faster method with its approach to particle detection and quantitative measurements. We expect tremendous growth in the market for sub-micrometer particle contamination monitoring and cleanliness control services over the next few years in many of the microtechnology markets, such as Semiconductors and other high-precision manufacturing industries."