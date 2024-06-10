Posted in | News | Business

Fastmicro Closes Growth Funding Round for Acceleration into the Global Microtechnology Markets with Expanded Portfolio of Surface Particle Contamination Products and Services

Fastmicro, an innovator in high-throughput (sub)micrometer surface particle measurement and contamination control solutions, has successfully closed a growth funding round with Value Creation Capital (VCC). The investment enables Fastmicro to accelerate the pace of commercial global expansion and supports the companies’ development to become a leading Dutch OEM supplying particle defect inspection systems to the Semiconductor manufacturing industry.

Fastmicro uses the power of Dark Field Scatterometry technology to develop particle counting solutions that accomplish breakthroughs in cleanliness control through fast, accurate, and quantitative surface particle measurements.

Particle detection down to 100 nm particle sizes is achieved on parts, assemblies, equipment, Wafers, EUV Pellicles and Reticles, and other critical components requiring high-purity technical cleanliness. This enables process quality engineers to make reliable decisions on where and how to improve their cleanliness processes and deliver consistent quality products. And ultimately: reach high equipment performance for their end users.

Fastmicro was founded in 2019 by TRBM Group, S[&]T, and Lans Engineering using patented technology from the national Dutch Research Institute TNO and the leading Semicon Litho OEM. Fastmicro introduced products, software, and services that first gained a proven track record in cleanliness-control effectiveness in the Dutch Lithography supply chain, followed by global industry adoption.

With the investment, Fastmicro is ensuring the company’s commercial acceleration and will introduce new solutions and expand its global sales and service network. 

This vote of confidence from Value Creation Capital enables us to take the next step in scaling up our company. We will be able to develop the solutions and accelerate our market expansion to take advantage of the growing market for particle contamination. We contribute directly to addressing the growing yield and sustainability challenges in the microtechnology industry, caused by the increasing yield loss effects of particle contamination and related defectivities.”  

Erik Vermeulen, CEO of Fastmicro B.V

Ronald Wissink, Managing Partner at Value Creation Capital adds,“Fastmicro can offer a disruptive, alternative and much faster method with its approach to particle detection and quantitative measurements. We expect tremendous growth in the market for sub-micrometer particle contamination monitoring and cleanliness control services over the next few years in many of the microtechnology markets, such as Semiconductors and other high-precision manufacturing industries."

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Fastmicro. (2024, June 10). Fastmicro Closes Growth Funding Round for Acceleration into the Global Microtechnology Markets with Expanded Portfolio of Surface Particle Contamination Products and Services. AZoM. Retrieved on June 11, 2024 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=63160.

  • MLA

    Fastmicro. "Fastmicro Closes Growth Funding Round for Acceleration into the Global Microtechnology Markets with Expanded Portfolio of Surface Particle Contamination Products and Services". AZoM. 11 June 2024. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=63160>.

  • Chicago

    Fastmicro. "Fastmicro Closes Growth Funding Round for Acceleration into the Global Microtechnology Markets with Expanded Portfolio of Surface Particle Contamination Products and Services". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=63160. (accessed June 11, 2024).

  • Harvard

    Fastmicro. 2024. Fastmicro Closes Growth Funding Round for Acceleration into the Global Microtechnology Markets with Expanded Portfolio of Surface Particle Contamination Products and Services. AZoM, viewed 11 June 2024, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=63160.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit

Sponsored Content

Editorial Highlights

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The global semiconductor market has entered an exciting period. Demand for chip technology is both driving the industry as well as hindering it, with current chip shortages predicted to last for some time. Current trends will likely shape the future of the industry, which is set to continue to show

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

The primary distinction between graphene-based batteries and solid-state batteries lies in the composition of either electrode. Although the cathode is commonly changed, carbon allotropes can also be employed in fabricating anodes.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback