Launch of Marine System 225, An Evolution of Our Marine Product Offering

PowerCell is proud to introduce the Marine System 225, a powerful, yet compact and advanced maritime power generation system that builds on the success of the Marine System 200. Designed with our extensively validated fuel cell stack platform, the Marine System 225 represents a significant upgrade for maritime applications.

Image Credit: PowerCell

PowerCell's Marine System 200 has set a benchmark in fuel cell systems for maritime applications, with for example the order from SEAM for Norwegian ferries that is the world’s largest hydrogen project to the shipping industry to date. Leveraging the proven technology of its predecessor, the Marine System 225 offers enhanced power output and improved operational efficiency, while maintaining an industry-leading installation footprint. This makes it an ideal solution for a wide range of marine vessels enabling easier installation and service. Currently, we are on track to obtain Lloyd's Register Type Approval, ensuring our product meets the highest standards of safety and performance, and offering a reliable, eco-friendly alternative to conventional systems.

"The Marine System 225 is a testament to our strong commitment to continuous improvement and innovation," says Lisa Kylhammar, SVP Engineering at PowerCell. "By building on the robust foundation of the Marine System 200, we have developed a product that not only meets but exceeds the evolving needs of the marine industry."

PowerCell's extensive experience, application knowledge and state-of-the-art fuel cell technology have been pivotal in developing the Marine System 225. The new system's advanced design ensures durability, resistance, and superior performance, reinforcing PowerCell's position as a leader in marine fuel cell solutions.

"We are excited to introduce the Marine System 225 to the market," says Richard Berkling, CEO of PowerCell. "This new product launch underscores our dedication to innovation and commitment to providing sustainable and efficient fuel cell solutions for the marine sector. We also see great potential for this offering to be utilised in other segments going forward."