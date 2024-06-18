Posted in | News | New Product

Woodsafe Timber Protection Launches New Fireimpregnated Wood Product, Safe for People and the Environment

WOODSAFE® PRO Green (WPG) is the result of extensive development of health and environmentally friendly fire-protected wood without the content of labelled hazardous chemical content. The product is now being launched in Europe.

Image Credit: WOODSAFE®

For years, PRO has been used in thousands of wood projects to protect people and buildings from fire. Woodsafe now goes further and strengthens market leading position by meeting the market demand for more environmentally friendly solutions without the use of functional borates. This is done by replacing the PRO product with WPG. The new formulation of the fire retardant WPG TM does not contain any chemicals listed on the REACH SVHC list.

WOODSAFE® WPG is a premium product that fulfils the requirements of the EU Construction Products Regulation CPR 305/2011. Some of its characteristics include: 100% free of substances requiring labelling, approved emission values, pH neutral, non-hygroscopic properties. At launch, the WPG product is environmentally assessed and approved under all relevant assessment schemes, giving municipalities, government agencies, architects and builders the opportunity to use wood in both indoor and outdoor environments for a sustainable future and legacy for future generations.

WOODSAFE® WPG will be launched in conjunction with the Trä & Teknik fair in Gothenburg on 3-6 September 2024.

Source:

https://www.woodsafe.com/en/home

