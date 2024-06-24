Posted in | News | Electronics

AAEON’s PICO-RAP4 Harnesses 13th Gen Intel Core Processing on the Tiny 2.5” Pico-ITX Form Factor

AAEON, an industry-leading provider of embedded solutions, has announced the latest addition to its line of PICO-ITX boards: the PICO-RAP4. Equipped to host CPUs from the latest 13th Generation Intel® Core™ processor platform, the PICO-RAP4 is armed with a variety of features catering to advanced computing applications such as service robots and healthcare imaging devices.

Image Credit: AAEON

Related Stories

With a CPU support list ranging from Intel® Processor U300E all the way to the 6 P-core, 8 E-core, 20-thread Intel® Core™ i7 1370PE, the PICO-RAP4 offers a hybrid CPU architecture for efficient, high-speed processing for the demanding tasks associated with its target uses. The board also provides faster data transfer rates and improved bandwidth in a more flexible configuration through 32GB of SODIMM-based DDR5 (up to 5200 MT/s).

The platform supports Intel® Iris® Xe Graphics, which pairs well with the PICO-RAP4’s HDMI and co-layed eDP and LVDS display interfaces, allowing for two simultaneous displays. Unlike its predecessors, the board exclusively supports Intel® Ethernet interfaces, with one RJ-45 port for Intel® Ethernet Controller I226-V at 2.5GbE and a second supporting Intel® Ethernet Connection I219-LM at Gigabit Ethernet speed. The board’s remaining physical ports are populated by dual USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports.

For internal connectors, the PICO-RAP4 offers a wider variety of functions, including two serial COM connectors for RS-232/422/485, an 8-bit GPIO, SMBus (co-lay I2C), and an optional audio header. TCC, TSN, and timed-GPIO support provide an added bonus by offering reliable communication channels with which users can assimilate sensors, actuators, and control systems. Its powerful processor selection and DDR5 system memory augment the utility of its communication protocol selection, with the capacity to process large datasets for SLAM, object recognition, and path planning when developing service robot solutions.

With regard to expansion, the PICO-RAP4 features an M.2 2280 M-Key for a PCIe 4.0 [x4] interface, along with additional storage through a Mini PCIe/mSATA slot. Additionally, a 61-pin FPC connector offers two 4-lane MIPI CSI interfaces, granting users with an alternative option for high-quality camera installation, on top of standard USB and ethernet camera support.

The board is compatible with both Windows and Ubuntu operating systems. AAEON also provides a choice between a heat spreader or an active fan cooler, depending on customer requirements.

Source:

https://www.aaeon.com/en/

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    AAEON Technology Inc. (2024, June 24). AAEON’s PICO-RAP4 Harnesses 13th Gen Intel Core Processing on the Tiny 2.5” Pico-ITX Form Factor. AZoM. Retrieved on June 26, 2024 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=63238.

  • MLA

    AAEON Technology Inc. "AAEON’s PICO-RAP4 Harnesses 13th Gen Intel Core Processing on the Tiny 2.5” Pico-ITX Form Factor". AZoM. 26 June 2024. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=63238>.

  • Chicago

    AAEON Technology Inc. "AAEON’s PICO-RAP4 Harnesses 13th Gen Intel Core Processing on the Tiny 2.5” Pico-ITX Form Factor". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=63238. (accessed June 26, 2024).

  • Harvard

    AAEON Technology Inc. 2024. AAEON’s PICO-RAP4 Harnesses 13th Gen Intel Core Processing on the Tiny 2.5” Pico-ITX Form Factor. AZoM, viewed 26 June 2024, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=63238.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit

Sponsored Content

Editorial Highlights

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The global semiconductor market has entered an exciting period. Demand for chip technology is both driving the industry as well as hindering it, with current chip shortages predicted to last for some time. Current trends will likely shape the future of the industry, which is set to continue to show

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

The primary distinction between graphene-based batteries and solid-state batteries lies in the composition of either electrode. Although the cathode is commonly changed, carbon allotropes can also be employed in fabricating anodes.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback