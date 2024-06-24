AAEON’s PICO-RAP4 Harnesses 13th Gen Intel Core Processing on the Tiny 2.5” Pico-ITX Form Factor

AAEON, an industry-leading provider of embedded solutions, has announced the latest addition to its line of PICO-ITX boards: the PICO-RAP4. Equipped to host CPUs from the latest 13th Generation Intel® Core™ processor platform, the PICO-RAP4 is armed with a variety of features catering to advanced computing applications such as service robots and healthcare imaging devices.

Image Credit: AAEON

With a CPU support list ranging from Intel® Processor U300E all the way to the 6 P-core, 8 E-core, 20-thread Intel® Core™ i7 1370PE, the PICO-RAP4 offers a hybrid CPU architecture for efficient, high-speed processing for the demanding tasks associated with its target uses. The board also provides faster data transfer rates and improved bandwidth in a more flexible configuration through 32GB of SODIMM-based DDR5 (up to 5200 MT/s).

The platform supports Intel® Iris® Xe Graphics, which pairs well with the PICO-RAP4’s HDMI and co-layed eDP and LVDS display interfaces, allowing for two simultaneous displays. Unlike its predecessors, the board exclusively supports Intel® Ethernet interfaces, with one RJ-45 port for Intel® Ethernet Controller I226-V at 2.5GbE and a second supporting Intel® Ethernet Connection I219-LM at Gigabit Ethernet speed. The board’s remaining physical ports are populated by dual USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports.

For internal connectors, the PICO-RAP4 offers a wider variety of functions, including two serial COM connectors for RS-232/422/485, an 8-bit GPIO, SMBus (co-lay I2C), and an optional audio header. TCC, TSN, and timed-GPIO support provide an added bonus by offering reliable communication channels with which users can assimilate sensors, actuators, and control systems. Its powerful processor selection and DDR5 system memory augment the utility of its communication protocol selection, with the capacity to process large datasets for SLAM, object recognition, and path planning when developing service robot solutions.

With regard to expansion, the PICO-RAP4 features an M.2 2280 M-Key for a PCIe 4.0 [x4] interface, along with additional storage through a Mini PCIe/mSATA slot. Additionally, a 61-pin FPC connector offers two 4-lane MIPI CSI interfaces, granting users with an alternative option for high-quality camera installation, on top of standard USB and ethernet camera support.

The board is compatible with both Windows and Ubuntu operating systems. AAEON also provides a choice between a heat spreader or an active fan cooler, depending on customer requirements.