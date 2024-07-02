Posted in | News | Non-Ferrous Alloys and Metals

Mg-Li-Cu Alloy Anode for Lithium Metal Batteries

A recent article published in the Journal of Magnesium and Alloys proposed highly lipophilic Mg-Li-Cu alloys, prepared via a simple and controlled method, for stabilizing Li metal anodes. These alloy-based electrodes enabled highly reversible lithium metal batteries (LMBs).​​​​​​​

???????Study: Mg-Li-Cu alloy anode for highly reversible lithium metal batteries. Image Credit: Kittyfly/Shutterstock.comStudy: Mg-Li-Cu alloy anode for highly reversible lithium metal batteries. Image Credit: Kittyfly/Shutterstock.com

Background

Advanced electronic devices and next-generation vehicles require high-power, high-performance energy storage systems. Due to its high theoretical specific capacity and low potential, lithium metal is the most promising anode material for future secondary batteries.

However, its high reactivity and uncontrolled dendrite growth cause undesirable parasitic reactions, low reversibility, poor cycling stability, and safety concerns.

These challenges hinder the practical application of Li-metal anode in high-energy rechargeable LMBs. Consequently, three-dimensional alloys are considered promising to inhibit the growth of dendrites and enhance the cycling stability of Li-metal anodes (LMAs).

Mg-Li alloys with a stable skeletal structure and low melting point are attractive as LMB anodes. However, they require further modifications to prevent parasitic reactions during electroplating solvation. Thus, this study proposes a ternary magnesium alloy (Mg-Li-Cu) anode for high-performance LMBs.

Methods

Mg-Li-Cu alloy electrodes were fabricated by mechanical pressing and melting-induced spontaneous diffusion reaction between an Mg-Li alloy (molar ratio of 5:95) and a copper foil.

The alloys were cut into electrode disks of 15 mm diameter. Additionally, Mg-Li alloy electrodes were prepared for comparison.

Related Stories

The prepared anodes were used in batteries assembled in standard CR2032 coin cells. Electrochemical impedance spectroscopy (EIS) and cyclic voltammetry were performed on symmetrical and full cells using both lithium bis(trifluoromethanesulfonyl)imide (LiTFSI) and LiPF6 electrolytes for comparison.

Scanning electron microscopy (SEM) was used to investigate the morphology of the prepared electrodes, while their crystal structure was characterized using X-ray diffraction.

Additionally, the surface roughness of the electrodes was examined by laser scanning confocal microscopy, and their chemical composition was determined by X-ray photoelectron spectroscopy.

Theoretical simulations were performed using density functional theory (DFT) on the Vienna Ab-initio Simulation Package (VASP) to understand the lithiophilicity of Mg-Li and Mg-Li-Cu alloys.

The calculations followed the generalized gradient approximation method to describe the exchange-correlation effects. Alternatively, the projected augmented wave method accounted for the core-valence interactions.

Results and Discussion

During the preparation of the Mg-Li-Cu alloy, Cu atoms spontaneously diffused into the Mg-Li alloy, transforming it from delamination to the final Mg-Li-Cu alloy with uniformly dispersed atoms. SEM images of the Mg-Li-Cu alloy anode exhibited a dense morphology.

Additionally, the energy dispersive spectroscopy (EDS) results for the surface and cross-section of the anode demonstrated a uniform distribution of magnesium and copper in Mg-Li-Cu without agglomeration.

The Mg-Li-Cu anode’s interfacial resistance was smaller than that of bare Li and Mg-Li electrodes before and after rate performance tests, further verifying the interfacial changes of the Mg-Li-Cu electrode.

Moreover, the contact angle measurements of bare Li, Mg-Li, and Mg-Li-Cu electrodes with liquid electrolyte revealed the maximum affinity of Mg-Li-Cu with the electrolyte.

Both theoretical calculations and experimental results revealed better lithiophilicity and dendrite suppression ability of Mg-Li-Cu alloys than Mg-Li alloys. This was attributed to the Mg-Li-Cu alloy’s ionic/electronic dual-conductive framework, which delivered high-capacity electrodes with enhanced cycling stability.

Moreover, the Mg-Li-Cu electrodes had a low overpotential (∼28 mV) and negligible voltage fluctuations. Alternatively, the Mg-Li electrode exhibited a significant rise in overpotential after only 189 cycles, while the overpotential of the bare Li metal electrode fluctuated highly at the beginning only.

The symmetric battery comprising Mg-Li-Cu anode exhibited a long lifetime of over 9000 hours at 1 mA/cm. Even under the harsh conditions of low temperatures (−2 °C) and lean electrolyte (20 µL), the symmetrical battery life was up to 400 hours and 700 hours, respectively. Furthermore, the full cell with LiFePO4 (LFP) cathode and Mg-Li-Cu anode exhibited a 96.4% capacity retention rate after 500 cycles.

Conclusion

The researchers successfully fabricated an Mg-Li-Cu alloy anode using a facile process for highly reversible LMBs. Cu self-diffusion into Mg-Li alloy enhanced the delocalization of electrons on the deposited lithium, inhibiting the growth of lithium dendrites in Mg-Li-Cu.

Additionally, uniformly distributed lithophilic sites on the Mg-Li-Cu anode ensured uniform lithium deposition over it. This resulted in excellent long-term cycling stability of the anode by avoiding parasitic reactions with electrolytes.

Symmetric cells with Mg-Li-Cu as the lithium host could be operated for over 9,000 hours at low overpotentials (∼17.9 mV) without significant voltage variations.

Moreover, the Mg-Li-Cu full cell comprising LFP cathode exhibited a high initial capacity of 148.2 mAh/g and a capacity retention rate of 96.4% at 1 C after 500 cycles.

In conclusion, this study demonstrated the feasibility of applying flexible alloy anodes in highly stable LMBs. It may provide novel strategies for preparing and optimizing Mg alloys.

Journal Reference

Disclaimer: The views expressed here are those of the author expressed in their private capacity and do not necessarily represent the views of AZoM.com Limited T/A AZoNetwork the owner and operator of this website. This disclaimer forms part of the Terms and conditions of use of this website.

Nidhi Dhull

Written by

Nidhi Dhull

Nidhi Dhull is a freelance scientific writer, editor, and reviewer with a PhD in Physics. Nidhi has an extensive research experience in material sciences. Her research has been mainly focused on biosensing applications of thin films. During her Ph.D., she developed a noninvasive immunosensor for cortisol hormone and a paper-based biosensor for E. coli bacteria. Her works have been published in reputed journals of publishers like Elsevier and Taylor & Francis. She has also made a significant contribution to some pending patents.  

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Dhull, Nidhi. (2024, July 02). Mg-Li-Cu Alloy Anode for Lithium Metal Batteries. AZoM. Retrieved on July 02, 2024 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=63283.

  • MLA

    Dhull, Nidhi. "Mg-Li-Cu Alloy Anode for Lithium Metal Batteries". AZoM. 02 July 2024. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=63283>.

  • Chicago

    Dhull, Nidhi. "Mg-Li-Cu Alloy Anode for Lithium Metal Batteries". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=63283. (accessed July 02, 2024).

  • Harvard

    Dhull, Nidhi. 2024. Mg-Li-Cu Alloy Anode for Lithium Metal Batteries. AZoM, viewed 02 July 2024, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=63283.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit

Sponsored Content

Editorial Highlights

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The global semiconductor market has entered an exciting period. Demand for chip technology is both driving the industry as well as hindering it, with current chip shortages predicted to last for some time. Current trends will likely shape the future of the industry, which is set to continue to show

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

The primary distinction between graphene-based batteries and solid-state batteries lies in the composition of either electrode. Although the cathode is commonly changed, carbon allotropes can also be employed in fabricating anodes.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback