NY Creates Exhibiting at SEMICON West Inside New York State Pavilion to Build Partnerships and Showcase Region’s Semiconductor Opportunities July 9-11 in San Francisco

NY CREATESJul 3 2024

WHAT: New York Center for Research, Economic Advancement, Technology, Engineering, and Science (NY CREATES) Welcomes and Connects with Potential Partners at SEMICON West – Media Interviews Available
WHEN: Tuesday, July 9 through Thursday, July 11, 2024
WHERE: North Hall—Booth 5944, Moscone Center, San Francisco, California

Researchers and leaders from NY CREATES, along with corporate partners and New York State economic development experts, will share R&D and economic engagement updates with visitors to the New York State Pavilion in the North Hall during the SEMICON West 2024 conference being held July 9-11 in San Francisco, California.

Members of the media and conference attendees are encouraged to visit booth 5944 to learn more about how New York State’s bold investments are enabling exciting new high-tech opportunities for the nation, such as the recent announcement by Governor Kathy Hochul establishing a High NA EUV Lithography Center at NY CREATES’ Albany NanoTech Complex. This initiative is further enhancing NY CREATES’ ability to support a future National Semiconductor Technology Center (NSTC) under the U.S. CHIPS Act.

Additionally, on Tuesday, July 9 from 4:20 to 5:00 p.m. PDT in the North Hall, NY CREATES human resources/recruitment experts will present, “Finding and Keeping Talent: Creating Inclusive Recruitment and Retention Strategies,” at the Workforce Development Pavilion Stage, sharing critical methods to address innovation-centered workforce development challenges.

NY CREATES’ Albany NanoTech Complex is North America’s largest, fast-growing global hub for semiconductor research, development, and prototyping in areas ranging from heterogeneous integration, power electronics, advanced logic technologies and packaging, and more.

*Media interviews (in-person or by phone) are available during SEMICON West. To schedule an interview, contact NY CREATES Director of Communications & Outreach Steve Ference at [email protected].*

