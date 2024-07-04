Axine Selected as Finalist for SEMI’s Startups for Sustainable Semiconductors Program

Axine Water Technologies is proud to announce its selection as a finalist in SEMI’s Startups for Sustainable Semiconductors program, recognizing Axine’s field-proven electraCLEAR™ PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances) destruction technology and their work in sustainability and innovation within the semiconductor industry.

SEMI, the industry association representing the global electronics manufacturing and design supply chain, organized the Startups for Sustainable Semiconductors initiative to drive green technology innovation within the semiconductor sector. Following an intense selection process that included pitches by numerous semifinalists in May, Axine was chosen as one of the nine companies invited to present at the Sustainability Pavilion during SEMICON West 2024.

Axine will present its electraCLEAR PFAS destruction technology at the SEMICON West event on Wednesday, July 10th at the Moscone Center in San Francisco.

“We are honored to be selected as a finalist for the Startups for Sustainable Semiconductors program,” said Mark Ralph, President, and CEO of Axine Water Technologies. “This recognition validates our commitment to providing innovative and sustainable solutions for the semiconductor industry. We look forward to presenting our electraCLEAR PFAS destruction technology and contributing to the industry’s sustainability efforts.”

Axine extends its gratitude to SEMI and the organizing committee for this opportunity and is eager to engage with industry leaders and fellow innovators at SEMICON West 2024.