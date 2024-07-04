Sweco to Build Helsinki’s First Green Hydrogen Production Plant

Finnish energy company Helen has selected Sweco as EPCM partner in the implementation of its first production plant for green hydrogen. Production of hydrogen is set to start in 2026, with the aim of supplying the heavy-duty transport sector. The excess heat from production will be utilized in Helen’s district heating network and is expected to increase the plant’s energy efficiency to over 90 %.

Image Credit: Arkkitehtitoimisto Virkkunen Co