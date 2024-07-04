Posted in | News | Energy | New Product

Sweco to Build Helsinki’s First Green Hydrogen Production Plant

Finnish energy company Helen has selected Sweco as EPCM partner in the implementation of its first production plant for green hydrogen. Production of hydrogen is set to start in 2026, with the aim of supplying the heavy-duty transport sector. The excess heat from production will be utilized in Helen’s district heating network and is expected to increase the plant’s energy efficiency to over 90 %.

Image Credit: Arkkitehtitoimisto Virkkunen Co

Helen is one of Finland’s largest energy operators and has worked with Sweco for many years. For example, Sweco has taken the role of Engineering, Procurement, and Construction Management (EPCM) partner in several heating and cooling plant projects. The new 3H2 Helsinki Hydrogen Hub is Helen’s first hydrogen investment and it will be a pilot plant with the capacity of approximately three megawatts.

“Sweco has extensive experience of working as an advisor and EPCM partner to Helen and we have joint operating methods in place for smooth project delivery. This successful cooperation is now being extended to include Sweco’s considerable expertise in hydrogen, gained from numerous projects in Finland and also across Europe. It is fantastic to continue together towards achieving Helen’s carbon neutrality targets, as part of the ongoing green transition,” says Thomas Hietto, Business Area President of Sweco Finland.

As EPCM partner, Sweco is responsible for planning the project’s regional infrastructure, including architectural, structural engineering and plant design, as well as project management, procurement and site management services. The electrolyser and related equipment are designed, supplied, and installed by a different partner.

“The 3H2 project is the first of its kind in the world and combines four different sectors: electricity, transport, heating and hydrogen, and the flexibility between them. For Helen, hydrogen is an essential part of our new strategy, and we are committed to investing in the development of the hydrogen business. It is great to continue our smooth cooperation with Sweco by building Helsinki’s first green hydrogen production plant together,” says Sari Mannonen, SVP, New Business and Hydrogen of Helen.

In the energy transition, Sweco supports its clients by bringing together expertise in areas of strategic importance for energy supply. These range from renewable energy production, expansion of the electricity transmission and distribution grid, efficient energy consumption, and technological development in areas such as hydrogen energy storage, carbon capture and storage (CCS) and carbon capture and utilisation (CCU).

Source:

Sweco

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Sweco Group. (2024, July 04). Sweco to Build Helsinki’s First Green Hydrogen Production Plant. AZoM. Retrieved on July 04, 2024 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=63300.

  • MLA

    Sweco Group. "Sweco to Build Helsinki’s First Green Hydrogen Production Plant". AZoM. 04 July 2024. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=63300>.

  • Chicago

    Sweco Group. "Sweco to Build Helsinki’s First Green Hydrogen Production Plant". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=63300. (accessed July 04, 2024).

  • Harvard

    Sweco Group. 2024. Sweco to Build Helsinki’s First Green Hydrogen Production Plant. AZoM, viewed 04 July 2024, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=63300.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit

Sponsored Content

Editorial Highlights

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The global semiconductor market has entered an exciting period. Demand for chip technology is both driving the industry as well as hindering it, with current chip shortages predicted to last for some time. Current trends will likely shape the future of the industry, which is set to continue to show

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

The primary distinction between graphene-based batteries and solid-state batteries lies in the composition of either electrode. Although the cathode is commonly changed, carbon allotropes can also be employed in fabricating anodes.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback