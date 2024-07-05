Smart Magnetics Innovation by Exxelia: Enhancing Next-Generation Resonant and Bidirectional Power Converters

Exxelia, global manufacturer of complex passive components and subsystems introduces groundbreaking innovations in smart magnetics technology, specifically tailored for resonant bidirectional power converters. These advancements are set to redefine efficiency and performance standards across a spectrum of applications.

Image Credit: Exxelia

The advent of electrification, especially in electric or hybrid mobility including EVTOLs, buses, heavy vehicles, military/defense applications, off-road vehicles, and space thrusters, as well as electric energy storage systems & Smart Grid networks, implies the management and storage of large quantities of electrical energy. This necessitates the use of specific architectures such as DAB, LLC, and interleaved converters. These structures enable very high efficiencies.

Exxelia Smart Magnetics Integrated Technology

Combines an inductor and a transformer into a single ultra-compact/miniaturized, lightweight component, regardless of the inductance value, for a seamless integration.

High Power Applications (up to 300 kW)

High Frequency (10-500 kHz): fits next-generation semiconductors (SiC, GaN) : Enables compact, lightweight designs.

High Efficiency: minimizing losses, achieving efficiencies above 99 % even at high frequencies.

Lower Total cost of ownership: Ensuring straightforward integration and optimized system costs.

EMI Reduction: Enhances electromagnetic compatibility for reliable operation.

Technical Characteristics

3 Phase 24 kVA Integrated Component (Transformer + Inductors) 360/27 V @ 100 kHz

Incorporates Series Inductors (18 µH)

Withstands Net Bias Current 10 % of Load Current

Size 1085 cc, Mass 3.86 kg

Dual Active Bridge Transformer 2 kW / 10:1 / 300 kHz and Chokes 10 µH

Incorporates Series Inductors 10 µH

Size 40x40x40 mm, Mass 250 g

Meet the Challenges in Converter Development:

Miniaturization: Designing smaller systems without compromising performance.

Thermal Management: Efficiently managing heat to enhance durability and efficiency.

Cost-Effectiveness: Balancing efficiency enhancements with cost-effective solutions.

Exxelia's commitment to the development of these new technologies shows its willingness to anticipate the needs of advances power electronics.