SUSS MicroTec’s Hybrid Bonding All-Rounder XBC300 Gen2 D2W/W2W to be added to Center for Neovation Microelectronics Fabrication Facility

SUSS MicroTec SE, a leading manufacturer of system and process solutions for the semiconductor industry, continues to strengthen its presence in Central Florida through the addition of its hybrid bonding all-rounder XBC300 Gen2 D2W/W2W to fab equipment capabilities inside the Center for Neovation located at NeoCity, a 500-acre master-planned technology district in Osceola County, Florida.

The Center for Neovation is a 109,000-square-foot microelectronics fabrication facility owned by Osceola County and operated by SkyWater Technology that is designed to be flexible and adaptable with opportunities to accommodate a variety of partner-funded semiconductor manufacturing research and development activities. Leveraged by its partnership with BRIDG—a not-for-profit, public-private partnership specializing in advanced system integration and packaging of next-generation microelectronics production process technologies—and previous tools originally acquired by Osceola County, SUSS MicroTec established a production-level application center in North America in 2019 so its North American customers can access breakthrough innovations while providing the Center for Neovation with state-of-the-art equipment ranging from advanced lithography and nano-imprinting to temporary bonding, debonding and permanent bonding.

The acquisition of this new tool was funded through an EDA Build Back Better Regional Challenge grant awarded to Osceola County and its partners, with SkyWater Technology providing a 20 percent match for the tool. The fully integrated platform enables wafer-to-wafer (W2W) as well as collective and sequential die-to-wafer (D2W) hybrid bonding to strategically expand capabilities in the field of advanced system integration and packaging. The new 200mm/300mm compatible system will primarily support state-of-the-art W2W and above all D2W requirements in the scope of public-private and government funded projects.

“The addition of SUSS MicroTec’s next generation hybrid bonding cluster enables a complete range of automated bump-less assembly D2W/W2W capabilities, fulfilling our industry need for a universal heterogenous integration tool to support future product manufacturing,” said Dr. John Allgair, BRIDG CTO.

Both D2W and W2W hybrid bonding have constantly grown in importance for 3D integration to address the slowdown of two-dimensional scaling associated with Moore’s Law. Hybrid bonding, as an extension of conventional fusion bonding, is a key technology enabler for the future heterogeneous integration market in terms of advanced 3D device stacking, e.g. for next-generation memory or demanding SoC (System on Chip) applications.

"The addition of the universal heterogeneous integration cluster XBC300 Gen2 D2W/W2W provides our customers with a big head start in the market by making cutting-edge hybrid bonding technology available for demonstration and evaluation in a real production environment,” stated Gary Choquette, General Manager SUSS MicroTec Inc.

“We look forward to adding the equipment to fab capabilities at the Center for Neovation as we continue to grow the semiconductor ecosystem in Osceola County and take advanced 3D integration to the next level,” stated Jay Galbraith, president of BRIDG.

For information about the XBC300 Gen2 D2W/W2W, visit: www.suss.com/en/products-solutions/wafer-bonder/xbc300-gen2-d2w-w2w.