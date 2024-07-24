Lifezone Metals Produces First-Ever Nickel, Copper and Cobalt from Kabanga Nickel Project

Lifezone Metals Limited’s Chief Executive Officer, Chris Showalter, and Chief Technology Officer, Dr. Mike Adams, are pleased to announce that Lifezone has produced nickel, copper and cobalt cathode samples via the semi-continuous pilot scale refinery test work underway at the Company’s Simulus Laboratory in Perth, Australia. The metals were produced from flotation concentrate derived from borehole core samples at the Kabanga Nickel Project, located in north-west Tanzania.

The first ever nickel, copper and cobalt samples produced by Hydromet from Kabanga source material through pilot test work completed at Lifezone’s laboratory in Perth, Australia. (Photo: Business Wire)

This milestone marks the first metal ever produced from Kabanga mineralization since the deposit’s initial discovery in 1975 by the United Nations Development Program.

Mr. Showalter stated: “Achieving the first-ever production of refined nickel, copper and cobalt cathode from the Kabanga Nickel Project marks a historic milestone for the Project and for Lifezone. This accomplishment, resulting from extensive test work at our in-house laboratory, reflects our commitment to innovation and bringing this world-class resource to market. It lays a strong foundation for the future of Kabanga and the Kahama Refinery to ensure high-quality, sustainable metals production in Tanzania.”

Dr. Mike Adams added: “The production of nickel, copper and cobalt cathode samples from the Kabanga Nickel Project is a groundbreaking achievement by our team at Simulus Laboratory. This success highlights the effectiveness of our hydrometallurgical techniques and our commitment to sustainable metal production. The pilot plant’s performance has been exemplary, closely matching our process simulation models, and we are optimistic about the positive impact this will have on the Kabanga Nickel Project and the future operations at the Kahama Refinery.”

Extensive batch, locked-cycle and semi-continuous pilot plant test work for processing of Kabanga flotation concentrate into refined nickel, copper and cobalt metals has been undertaken to confirm design criteria for the Kahama refinery. The pilot plant has performed as expected and is consistent with various process simulation models, both internal and vendor supplied. Leach extractions were high and consistent with previously announced figures, with data analysis, mass balancing and Quality Assurance / Quality Control activities ongoing. Full product assays are currently pending.

Simulus is a globally preeminent hydrometallurgical laboratory, testing, and engineering design group. By bringing their highly trained technicians and engineers and assets into Lifezone in 2023, Lifezone has been able to shorten laboratory testing times, avoid regular delays that can occur when using external laboratories, maintain IP confidentiality, and better control costs.