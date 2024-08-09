Posted in | News | Ceramic Materials | Materials Processing

Direct Cold Sintering of a-Al2O3 Ceramics in Pure Water

A recent article published in Ceramics explored the use of pure water as a transient liquid for cold sintering processing (CSP) of porous α-Al2O3 ceramics. The efficacy of this process was assessed through comprehensive structural characterization of the sintered alumina ceramics.

Direct Cold Sintering of a-Al2O3 Ceramics in Pure Water

Image Credit: RHJPhtotos/Shutterstock.com

Background

Porous α-Al2O3 ceramics are widely used in various applications, including filters, substrates, and biomedical materials. These ceramics can be prepared using several methods, such as partial sintering, sacrificial templates, replica techniques, direct foaming, and three-dimensional printing.

Despite the availability of raw materials, these methods often require multiple stages and high sintering temperatures above 1500 °C, leading to high energy consumption, mixed material properties, and the need for expensive equipment.

CSP is rapidly emerging as an energy-saving method for producing ceramics and composites. It ensures the consolidation and sintering of ceramics at extremely lower temperatures than conventional methods.

This study employed CSP to fabricate porous α-Al2O3 ceramics from γ-Al(OH)3 powder. It investigated the influence of processing temperature and pressure on the phase and microstructural changes during the CSP of alumina in pure water.

Methods

The starting materials for CSP were gibbsite γ-Al(OH)3 (95 wt.%) and α-Al2O3 (5 wt.%), characterized by X-ray diffraction (XRD) and scanning electron microscopy (SEM) before sintering.

The alumina mixture was placed in a mold with a circular heater and thermal insulation. Distilled water was added, and the mixture was uniaxially pressed at 90-350 MPa. The pressure was maintained isothermally for 30 minutes while heating to 380-450 °C. After cooling to room temperature, the ceramic sample was extracted from the mold.

Related Stories

The phases in the fabricated ceramic samples were analyzed using XRD. Diffraction pattern profile fitting was performed using the Le Bail method and the FullProf software. Initial structure models were sourced from the Crystallography Open Database, and quantitative phase analysis was performed using the Rietveld method.

SEM was used to study the microstructure, and ImageJ software analyzed particle and grain size distributions. The density and porosity of the ceramics were measured using the Archimedes method with kerosene as the saturating liquid.

Results and Discussion

When γ-Al(OH)3 powder was subjected to pressures above 90 MPa and temperatures exceeding 380 °C in the presence of supercritical water, three different phases were observed in the ceramics processed at 450 °C and 90 MPa: γ-AlOOH (boehmite), χ-Al2O3, and α-Al2O3.

The initial CSP step involved the dehydroxylation of gibbsite, with rapid heating facilitating the formation of boehmite and χ-Al2O3 from coarse gibbsite particles (14 μm). The smaller 1.93 μm gibbsite particles further supported the formation of χ-Al2O3 grains, although higher mechanical pressures eliminated χ-Al2O3 formation.

At 90 MPa, γ-AlOOH formed from gibbsite completely decomposed into α-Al2O3. A single-phase α-Al2O3 materialized from an intermediate boehmite phase at 220 MPa and 450 °C. However, at 350 MPa and 450 °C, α-Al2O3 converted into a minor phase.

The decomposition route of γ-Al(OH)3 was influenced by mechanical pressure, with higher pressure hindering the removal of OH-groups due to increased supercritical water density. Regardless of temperature, α-Al2O3 remained the major phase at 220 MPa. Alternatively, boehmite was the primary phase in the samples prepared at 350 MPa.

Microstructural transformations during CSP aligned with the phase changes observed at various temperatures and pressures. The heat-induced de-hydroxylation of the initial gibbsite resulted in a submicron fine-grained boehmite structure. Further processing led to the coalescence of these grains to form larger plate-like boehmite grains.

CSP facilitated an interaction between solid and water molecules, forming α-alumina, whose grains gradually enlarged and approached their Wulff shape, indicating reduced sintering driving force.

Conclusion

In summary, porous α-Al2O3 ceramics were successfully produced using CSP at 380-450 °C and 220 MPa in pure water for just 30 minutes. This study is reported to be the first to explore the CSP of alumina ceramic in pure water.

The initial γ-Al(OH)3 powder underwent dehydration, forming γ-AlOOH and minor χ-Al2O3 phases. Subsequent processing formed elongated γ-AlOOH grains, coalescing into plate-like structures and finally transforming into α-Al2O3 grains. However, higher pressures prevented γ-AlOOH dehydration and impeded the formation of α-Al2O3.

The resulting α-Al2O3 ceramics exhibited predominantly open-type porosity, reaching 36 %, comparable to ceramics produced by traditional methods. Therefore, CSP-based alumina ceramics offer promising potential for applications such as filters, thermal insulators, and components in polymeric and metallic composites.

Journal Reference

Kholodkova, AA., Kornyushin, MV., Khrustalev, AN., Arbanas, LA., Smirnov, AV., Ivakin, YD. (2024). The Direct Cold Sintering of α-Al2O3 Ceramics in a Pure Water Medium. Ceramics. DOI: 10.3390/ceramics7030067, https://www.mdpi.com/2571-6131/7/3/67
​​​​​​

Disclaimer: The views expressed here are those of the author expressed in their private capacity and do not necessarily represent the views of AZoM.com Limited T/A AZoNetwork the owner and operator of this website. This disclaimer forms part of the Terms and conditions of use of this website.

Nidhi Dhull

Written by

Nidhi Dhull

Nidhi Dhull is a freelance scientific writer, editor, and reviewer with a PhD in Physics. Nidhi has an extensive research experience in material sciences. Her research has been mainly focused on biosensing applications of thin films. During her Ph.D., she developed a noninvasive immunosensor for cortisol hormone and a paper-based biosensor for E. coli bacteria. Her works have been published in reputed journals of publishers like Elsevier and Taylor & Francis. She has also made a significant contribution to some pending patents.  

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Dhull, Nidhi. (2024, August 09). Direct Cold Sintering of a-Al2O3 Ceramics in Pure Water. AZoM. Retrieved on August 09, 2024 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=63478.

  • MLA

    Dhull, Nidhi. "Direct Cold Sintering of a-Al2O3 Ceramics in Pure Water". AZoM. 09 August 2024. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=63478>.

  • Chicago

    Dhull, Nidhi. "Direct Cold Sintering of a-Al2O3 Ceramics in Pure Water". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=63478. (accessed August 09, 2024).

  • Harvard

    Dhull, Nidhi. 2024. Direct Cold Sintering of a-Al2O3 Ceramics in Pure Water. AZoM, viewed 09 August 2024, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=63478.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit

Sponsored Content

Editorial Highlights

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The global semiconductor market has entered an exciting period. Demand for chip technology is both driving the industry as well as hindering it, with current chip shortages predicted to last for some time. Current trends will likely shape the future of the industry, which is set to continue to show

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

The primary distinction between graphene-based batteries and solid-state batteries lies in the composition of either electrode. Although the cathode is commonly changed, carbon allotropes can also be employed in fabricating anodes.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback