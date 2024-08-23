Optimax at the Advanced Engineering Exhibition 30-31/10/2024

Optimax Imaging and Inspection is pleased to announce our participation in the Advanced Engineering Show 2024, taking place at the NEC in Birmingham, UK, on October 30-31, 2024. At booth G180, we will be showcasing our state-of-the-art production metrology and inspection solutions. This event is the perfect opportunity for industry professionals, engineers, and quality assurance experts to explore our innovative technologies designed to enhance precision, efficiency, and reliability in production processes.

Our exhibit will feature three flagship products: the Inspekto S70, the eviXscan Fine Precision, and the Alicona SL. The Inspekto S70 is a revolutionary self-learning visual inspection system that leverages advanced AI algorithms to perform real-time, in-line quality inspections. With its plug-and- play setup, it significantly reduces installation time and operational costs, ensuring seamless integration into existing production lines. This system is designed to detect defects with unparalleled accuracy, making it an essential tool for maintaining high standards of quality.

The eviXscan Fine Precision, another highlight of our display, is a high-resolution 3D scanner renowned for its exceptional precision in capturing intricate details. Ideal for reverse engineering, quality control, and rapid prototyping, the Fine Precision delivers accurate and reliable 3D models even for the most complex geometries. Its versatility and ease of use make it an invaluable asset for industries ranging from automotive to aerospace.

Complementing our lineup is the new Alicona FocusX, a cutting-edge optical measurement system that provides comprehensive surface characterization. With its ability to measure surface roughness, contour, and topography at micro and nano scales, the Alicona FocusX is perfect for applications requiring meticulous surface analysis. Its robust design and intuitive software ensure consistent and repeatable measurements, driving quality improvements in manufacturing processes.

We encourage all Advanced Engineering Show attendees to visit us at booth G180 to experience firsthand the capabilities of our advanced metrology and inspection solutions. Our team of experts will be on hand to provide demonstrations, answer questions, and discuss how our products can address specific production challenges. Don’t miss this opportunity to discover how Optimax Imaging and Inspection can help elevate your manufacturing operations to new heights. See you at the NEC in Birmingham!