Celebrating Decades at the Industry Forefront of ALD

Our ASM team has maintained a steady presence at the ALD/ALE conference for decades. This year, our own Ivo Raaijmakers, Corporate VP and Executive Advisor, was notably the conference's plenary speaker with a presentation titled 'ALD, a disruptive technology, enabling new device architectures.'

This year, the industry celebrated a milestone: the 50-year anniversary of Dr. Suntola's groundbreaking work on ALD. To honor this occasion, ASM hosted a special event, 'a legacy of innovation,' on the eve of the conference. This event brought together a select group of industry peers, university partners, customers, and ASMers. The event featured guest speakers and honored the ALD innovations that have shaped the world and ASM's role at the forefront of the industry.

As part of the evening, we premiered a video that captures ASM's legacy of innovation, key milestones, and the bright future ahead! Check it out below.

ALD at ASM: A legacy of innovation Play

Video Credit: ASM International