Ellab Welcomes Four New Members to the Board of Directors

The new members are senior executives from the global leading pharmaceutical, biotech and technology industries and bring extensive experience from both US, Europe and Asia – namely; Montse Montaner, Kimball Hall, Patricia Martone Carrolo and Michael J. Garvey.

Following the entry of the new members, the Board of Directors now consists of: Anders Hedegaard (Chair), Henrik Kjær Hansen (deputy chair), Montse Montaner, Kimball Hall, Patricia Martone Carrolo, Michael J. Garvey, Christian Salling, and Arne Due-Hansen.

Chair of Ellab A/S, Anders Hedegaard commented:

“With a commitment to fostering growth and innovation for a healthier tomorrow, we are delighted to have these globally recognized experts being part of Ellab’s Board of Directors. Their experience and proven track records in various sectors and regions will be invaluable as we continue our journey of expansion and development. The new board members bring a wealth of knowledge and expertise to Ellab’s already experienced lineup of directors, enhancing the Ellab’s ability to meet the evolving needs of its customers and capitalize on emerging opportunities in the global marketplace. As Ellab continues to play a pivotal role in advancing quality assurance standards within the biotech and pharmaceutical industry, the collective expertise of the Board of Directors will support Ellab to continue to drive innovation and excellence in our solutions offerings”.

CEO of Ellab A/S, Ludvig Enlund commented:

“I am thrilled to extend a warm welcome to the newest members to the Ellab Board of Directors. Together with the Ellab leadership team and the entire Ellab team, I eagerly look forward to working alongside our new Board of Directors, continuing to develop Ellab and elevating our roles as a trusted partner for our valued customers and realize the full long-term potential of Ellab. It fills me with immense pride to witness our company attract such experienced international professionals with track records from highly recognized companies”.

The Four New Directors are:

Maria Montserrat Montaner Picart

Montse Montaner is former Chief Quality Officer and the first Chief Sustainability Officer of Novartis where she has held various leading positions. She has more than 30 years of industry and executive experience and has received several recognitions for her leadership in driving sustainable organizations. She has held senior leadership roles within Quality, Technical quality operations and quality controls with Novartis, Sandoz and Sanofi in Switzerland and Spain. Montse currently serves as a board member of Bavarian Nordic and Children’s Tumor Foundation as well as member of the Advisory Board and the Executive Council of 09 Solutions Inc.

Current position: CEO and Founder of Montaner & Associates GmbH.

Competences within: Corporate Leadership, Life Sciences, Quality, Manufacturing Risk Management, People and Culture and ESG.

Spanish, born in 1968, female, based in Zurich, Switzerland.

Kimball Hall

Kimball Hall is most recently President & Chief Executive Officer of Innocoll Biotherapeutics, a pharmaceutical biotech company and CDMO. With over 30 years of commercial operations experience, Kimball has proven expertise in developing, licensing, and supplying biopharmaceutical products for global markets. She has held senior leadership roles in manufacturing, quality, and regulatory compliance, with companies such as Genentech, Amgen, BASF and Abzena in both US and Singapore. Kimball currently serves as board member at Vera Therapeutics.

Current position: President & CEO, Innocoll Biotherapeutics

Competences within: Corporate Leadership, Life Sciences, Manufacturing, Strategy, Risk Management and Transformation.

American, born 1966, female, based in Los Angeles, CA, US.

Patricia Martone Carrolo

Patricia (Patty) Martone Carrolo is a senior technology executive with 30 years of global P&L experience helping companies digitally transform their organizations and leverage AI (Artificial Intelligence), ML, Data, Cybersecurity and Cloud to become customer-centric digital enterprises. Patty’s career reflects a demonstrated track record in global general management, business development, product management, and consulting, with Google, IBM, HP, CSC and Sun Microsystems.

Current position: Vice President, Google Cloud

Competences within: Corporate Leadership, Life Sciences, Technology, Strategy, Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity and Business Development.

American, born 1962, female, based in Boston, MA, US.

Michael J. Garvey

Michael J. Garvey is Founder and CEO of GeniSys Biologics. With 25 years of experience from executive, technical and operational leadership positions in biopharmaceutical companies in US, Asia and Europe, he brings a demonstrated track record starting greenfield projects, leading technical transfers and managing commercialization processes. He has held senior leadership roles in CDMO and manufacturing, with companies such as Genentech, Samsung Biologics, BeiGene and Shire working out of both US, South Korea and China.