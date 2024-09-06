Posted in | News | New Product

OGP Announces Smartscope M-Series, The Next Evolution Of The World’s Most Popular 3D Multisensor Metrology Systems

Optical Gaging Products (OGP®), a world-leading manufacturer of optical and precision multisensor metrology systems for industrial quality control, is proud to announce the next evolution of SmartScope® 3D Multisensor Metrology systems: SmartScope M-Series.

Image Credit: Optical Gaging Products

Offered in two benchtop and two floor model options to handle nearly any sized part, SmartScope M-Series systems usher in the next generation of enhancements in image accuracy, optics, and throughput to the world’s most popular 3D multisensor video measurement platform.

Tim Fantauzzo, VP North American Sales, remarked, “The new SmartScope M-Series family offers unrivaled confidence in repeatability and reliability. The systems are truly telecentric with extremely low distortion, so M-Series users can achieve more accurate measurements particularly at low magnification with far more part features in the field of view.”

At the core of M-Series systems is the patented* IntelliCentric-M Optical System which features fixed optics with a 20-megapixel camera and proprietary Virtual Zoom. Built from the ground up at OGP headquarters in Rochester, NY, the streamlined IntelliCentric-M optics employ a variety of exclusive technologies allowing for instant magnification changes throughout the same zoom range as a traditional mechanical zoom system, resulting in faster runtime while requiring far less downtime for maintenance.

SmartScope M-Series systems are the ideal choice for manufacturers requiring advanced throughput solutions. The new IntelliCentric-M optical system combined with advanced sensors, illumination, and accessories achieves class-leading optical measurement speeds.

OGP President Steve Flynn, said, “For the past 35 years, OGP has helped thousands of manufacturers around the world achieve confidence in their quality programs using SmartScope systems. With M-Series, we’ve taken OGP’s proven and trusted transports and applied the latest evolutions in optics and software to create the next generation of leading metrology solutions.

“M-Series systems take full advantage of the advanced edge detection algorithms, parallel processing, and routine optimization found in ZONE3 Metrology Software to deliver advanced throughput and enhanced accuracy for manufacturers in any industry. We are excited for our customers that have trusted OGP for years, as well as new OGP users alike, to discover how SmartScope M-Series systems will vastly improve their inspection operations.”

Source:

Optical Gaging Products

