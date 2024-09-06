Why you Should Enter the STEM Marketing Awards 2024

With the final entry deadline fast approaching for the inaugural STEM Marketing Awards on 13 September, there’s plenty of reasons why you should enter.

Image Credit: Prolific North

Prolific North and awards partner Lesniak Swann have teamed up to launch The STEM Marketing Awards, which is dedicated to celebrating the achievements of B2B marketers operating in the science, tech, engineering or maths industries.

If you’re a B2B marketer, the STEM Marketing Awards are a perfect opportunity to raise your profile, receive national recognition or celebrate your team achievements.

But don’t just take it from us. With a long-standing reputation of hosting trusted flagship awards events over the past 13 years, check out what some of our previous award winners had to say below.

On winning big at the Marketing Awards, David White, founder and director of connective3, says: “Entering awards is not only a great way to showcase the amazing results of the team, but it’s also a chance for the team and the client to celebrate their achievements. Winning the Prolific Awards has not only led to us gaining new leads as a business but also helped us build on the great relationships we already have with clients by celebrating the wins with them.”

And for Josh Wheeler, founder of broadcast PR agency Be Broadcast, the awards have been “invaluable”. He adds: “From a business perspective, these awards have been invaluable. Looking back at my inbox, we converted two new leads into projects. As a relatively new agency, it’s been crucial for us to get our name out there across the North, and these awards have played a significant role in supporting our growth.”

For Laura Herbert, chief people officer at Apadmi, she says: “Being able to share our achievements as Medium Tech Business of the Year and Fastest Growing Tech Company of the Year allows potential candidates to appreciate the scope and impact that being a part of Team Apadmi has. We’re proud to be making waves in the tech industry in the North and beyond, and these awards help us attract new colleagues that are aligned with our ambitious goals and growth plans.”

Whether you’re part of a marketing team that has driven positive change or if you are behind an effective digital marketing campaign that’s helped to engage, inspire and educate the STEM sector, there are plenty of categories that recognise marketing campaigns, teams and rising stars.

And you don’t need to be based in the North – you can be based anywhere in the UK to enter these awards! Don’t forget the final deadline to submit your entries is 13 September. Good luck!