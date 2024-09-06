Turbines, Inc. Launches the ITM Series: An Economical Solution for Precision Flow Measurement

Turbines, Inc. is proud to introduce the ITM Series-Integrated Turbine Meter. This new series provides measurement solutions for agriculture, water, oil, and chemical metering. The ITM offers a unique combination of accuracy, reliability, and cost-effectiveness.

Image Credit: Turbines, Inc.

The integrated electronics eliminates the need for a stand-alone monitor, thus reducing costs and simplifying installation and operation. This makes the ITM a compelling choice for a multitude of applications and users.

Key Features

The ITM series delivers the standard such as resettable total, non-resettable grand total, and instantaneous flow rate. The meter also includes preprogrammed units of measure and customizable units, accommodating any preferred measurement choice. Constructed from stainless steel, the ITM offers +/-1% linearity, operating pressures up to 5000 psi, and covering flows from 3-50gpm, providing a complete measurement solution. Kevin Clark of Turbines, Inc., who played a significant role in the development of the ITM Series, said

“The ITM meter is an innovative addition to our product line. It offers a low-profile, all-in-one system integrating the primary flow element with an onboard rate/totalizer. This new line has a competitive price point that continues to deliver the accuracy and reliability our customers know and trust.….” Kevin Clark, Chief Operating Officer, Turbines, Inc.

Future Prospectus

As the ITM Series evolves, innovation remains a top priority for the engineering team at Turbines, Inc. Future expansion in lines sizes, corresponding flow rates, and materials of construction will provide customers with greater flexibility to meet their measurement needs.