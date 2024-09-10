Posted in | News | Design and Innovation | New Product

AMETEK Land to Showcase Industry-Leading Glass Innovations at glasstec 2024

AMETEK Land, the world’s leading manufacturer of monitors and analysers for industrial non-contact temperature measurement, is showcasing its innovative IMAGEPro Glass software at glasstec in Dusseldorf on October 22-25.

Able to monitor and control up to sixteen imagers, IMAGEPro glass offers real-time analysis for thermal imager ranges. Image Credit: AMETEK Land

Renowned as the world’s leading exhibition for the global glass industry, LAND will demonstrate its cutting-edge IMAGEPro Glass software at Hall 14, B24.

Accurate batch monitoring helps glass furnace operators follow the batch line and thermal profile to improve thermal distribution in the furnace, and ultimately to deliver beneficial savings on energy and emissions.

Able to monitor and control up to sixteen imagers, IMAGEPro glass offers real-time analysis for thermal imager ranges. It gives users exceptionally detailed control over their thermal imaging measurements and enhances application measurements.

Used with the NIR-B-2K-Glass thermal imaging camera, the IMAGEPro-Glass batch coverage functionality maps batch coverage onto the generated thermal image as a grid with rows and columns for pinpointing exact spots.

Philippe KERBOIS, Global Industry Manager - Glass, said: “Precise temperature measurements are critical to the glass-making process. We’re excited to join leading glass manufacturers and solutions suppliers, demonstrating our advanced solutions designed specifically for this industry.

“This event brings the industry together - we can move towards developing new technology and solutions to meet the challenges of energy consumption, reducing its carbon footprint and creating more efficient and safe systems while meeting the highest standards of quality and reliability.”

