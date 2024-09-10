Posted in | News | Business

Berndorf Band Group Opens New Branch in India

As global leader in the provision of Steel Belts and Belt Systems for various industries, we are pleased to announce the opening of a new branch in India. The decision to establish Berndorf Band India is part of our company’s growth strategy and reflects the significant potential of the Indian market.

Image Credit: Berndorf Band Group

Reasons for Establishment

India’s thriving economy offers an exciting opportunity for expansion. The country’s projected growth and ambitious global goals highlight its potential as a strategic market. Our vision for Berndorf Band India goes beyond simply maintaining market positions; we aim to provide potential and new customers with Steel Belts, Belt Systems, and local service support. By becoming a reliable partner across various industries, we strive to significantly contribute to the company’s success in the region.

The Company

The new branch will carry the official name Berndorf Band India Limited. The management of Berndorf Band India will be led by Mohit Bhavnagari as Managing Director, who is jointly registered with Alexander Leutner in the company’s register, and Satish Pal as Vice President. With their experience and expertise, they will play a pivotal role in the successful development of the company.

Product Focus and Service

Berndorf Band India will particularly focus on the wood, food, and chemical industries in the Steel Belt sector. Simultaneously, we will provide Process Equipment (Solidification & Cooling Systems) for the petrochemical and chemical industry. Our global service network will also be active in India, with three local service technicians to be closer to our customers and provide fast, cost-effective service.

The opening of Berndorf Band India marks a significant step in our global expansion strategy, and we are confident that our presence in India will create new opportunities and partnerships. We look forward to building collaborations with our Indian clients and offering innovative solutions in Steel Belt and Machinery technology.

Source:

Berndorf Band Group

